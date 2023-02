BTS' J-Hope teases new avatar; fans call him 'Greek God Hoseok' | BTS | BTS Army

BTS member J-Hope recently dropped some glimpses from his upcoming photo folio - Me, Myself, and J-hope: All New Hope. In the photos, the rapper has delved into a new aspect of his personality. He has embraced his darker and raw side as part of the ‘Me, Myself and I’ photoshoot for BTS.