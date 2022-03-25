RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

While Indian cinema is witnessing a wave of RRR, here's a look at how much Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn charged for the film.

Inspiring mass hysteria across the country with its promotions, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, finally realsed in theatres on Friday (March 25).

Early reviews of the film suggest that 'RRR' might just be the biggest blockbuster yet as many on Twitter have hailed it as a 'masterpiece' which is even better than Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali'.

While Indian cinema is witnessing a wave of RRR, here's a look at the film's budget and how much Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn charged for the movie.