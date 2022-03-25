RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn - know WHOPPING fees actors charged

While Indian cinema is witnessing a wave of RRR, here's a look at how much Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn charged for the film.
Inspiring mass hysteria across the country with its promotions, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, finally realsed in theatres on Friday (March 25).
Early reviews of the film suggest that 'RRR' might just be the biggest blockbuster yet as many on Twitter have hailed it as a 'masterpiece' which is even better than Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali'.
1. RRR: Whopping budget of SS Rajamouli's film
Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani, while discussing the issue of special ticket prices for 'RRR' had revealed the budget of the magnum opus. In a press statement, Perni Nani had disclosed that SS Rajamouli's film was made on a budget of Rs 336 crore, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Yes, you heard that!
2. Ram Charan's fee for 'RRR'
As per a report in bollywoodlife.com, superstar Ram Charan who essays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju received a paycheck of Rs 45 crore for 'RRR'.
3. Jr NTR's fee for 'RRR'
As per a report in republicworld.com, South superstar Jr NTR, who will be playing Komaram Bheem, charged a heft sum of Rs 45 crore for the SS Rajamouli directorial, 'RRR'.
4. Alia Bhatt's fee for 'RRR'
As per several media reports, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in a special role in 'RRR', charged a whopping Rs 9 crore for the film.
5. Ajay Devgn's fee for 'RRR'
Actor Ajay Devgn charged a whopping Rs 25 crore for SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR', as per media reports.