Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub

South actress Nitya Shetty, once a popular child star, has sparked controversy and invited some trolling with her recent social media post where she poses in her bathroom

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 23, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Nitya Shetty, best known for films like Devullu and Thalaivi, as well as the Zee5 web series Hello World, recently shared a video of herself in her bathroom where she was sitting in a bathtub. Fans have criticised it as cheap and ‘attention-seeking’.

1. Nitya Shetty video

Nitya Shetty video
1/6

Nitya Shetty, former child star and actress, has taken the internet by storm with her latest video where she is posing just draped in a towel in her bathroom

2. Nitya Shetty bathtub video

Nitya Shetty bathtub video
2/6

Nitya took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a video where she can be seen dropping her towel and getting into a bathtub while the camera films her

3. Nitya Shetty hot video

Nitya Shetty hot video
3/6

The video further shows the young actress taking a glass and sipping champagne while sitting in her bathtub

4. Nitya Shetty Instagram video

Nitya Shetty Instagram video
4/6

Captioning the video, Nitya wrote, “Healing, unlearning and rejuvenating. The act of keeping your own promises to yourself is the point.”

5. Nitya Shetty photos

Nitya Shetty photos
5/6

However, many fans criticised the video, calling it cheap. One comment asked her: “Why are you downgrading yourself?”

6. Nitya Shetty films

Nitya Shetty films
6/6

Nitya Shetty, a two-time Nandi Award-winner, started her career as a child artiste in 1999 and did 20 films. She transitioned to senior roles a few years ago

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
