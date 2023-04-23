Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub

South actress Nitya Shetty, once a popular child star, has sparked controversy and invited some trolling with her recent social media post where she poses in her bathroom
Nitya Shetty, best known for films like Devullu and Thalaivi, as well as the Zee5 web series Hello World, recently shared a video of herself in her bathroom where she was sitting in a bathtub. Fans have criticised it as cheap and ‘attention-seeking’.
Nitya Shetty, former child star and actress, has taken the internet by storm with her latest video where she is posing just draped in a towel in her bathroom
Nitya took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a video where she can be seen dropping her towel and getting into a bathtub while the camera films her
The video further shows the young actress taking a glass and sipping champagne while sitting in her bathtub
Captioning the video, Nitya wrote, “Healing, unlearning and rejuvenating. The act of keeping your own promises to yourself is the point.”
However, many fans criticised the video, calling it cheap. One comment asked her: “Why are you downgrading yourself?”
Nitya Shetty, a two-time Nandi Award-winner, started her career as a child artiste in 1999 and did 20 films. She transitioned to senior roles a few years ago