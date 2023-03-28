Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral

Aabha Paul shares her sizzling videos on social media.
Aabha Paul has acted in multiple adult web series such as Gandii Baat and Mastram. Here are some of her hot and alluring pictures and videos.
1. Aabha Paul looks glamorous in black saree
Aabha Paul is looking super hot in this black saree.
2. Aabha Paul turns into a Batwoman
Aabha Paul dressed up as a "Batwoman" for one of her photoshoots.
3. Aabha Paul shines in red
Aabha Paul looks glamorous in this shimmery red outfit.
4. Aabha Paul looks alluring in black
Aabha Paul looks alluring and appealing in stylish black outfits.
5. Aabha Paul stuns in colourful bikini
Aabha Paul stunned her fans in a bikini made up of party decor.