Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral

Aabha Paul shares her sizzling videos on social media.

  • Mar 28, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Aabha Paul has acted in multiple adult web series such as Gandii Baat and Mastram. Here are some of her hot and alluring pictures and videos.

1. Aabha Paul looks glamorous in black saree

Aabha Paul looks glamorous in black saree
1/5

Aabha Paul is looking super hot in this black saree.

2. Aabha Paul turns into a Batwoman

Aabha Paul turns into a Batwoman
2/5

Aabha Paul dressed up as a "Batwoman" for one of her photoshoots.

3. Aabha Paul shines in red

Aabha Paul shines in red
3/5

Aabha Paul looks glamorous in this shimmery red outfit.

4. Aabha Paul looks alluring in black

Aabha Paul looks alluring in black
4/5

Aabha Paul looks alluring and appealing in stylish black outfits.

5. Aabha Paul stuns in colourful bikini

Aabha Paul stuns in colourful bikini
5/5

Aabha Paul stunned her fans in a bikini made up of party decor.

