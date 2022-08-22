Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others

On Chiranjeevi's special day, here's a look at his photos with other superstars from Indian cinema including Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, and others.

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday on August 22, 2022. The actor has always cheered for good Indian cinema and has celebrated the success of his contemporaries. On his special day today, let's have a look at some of the recent moments when he was a part of the film celebrations of other superstars. (All images: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)