Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others

On Chiranjeevi's special day, here's a look at his photos with other superstars from Indian cinema including Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, and others.
Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday on August 22, 2022. The actor has always cheered for good Indian cinema and has celebrated the success of his contemporaries. On his special day today, let's have a look at some of the recent moments when he was a part of the film celebrations of other superstars. (All images: Chiranjeevi/Twitter)
1. Chiranjeevi with Kamal Haasan
Chiranjeevi congratulated Kamal Haasan on the mammoth success of his action film Vikram this year. Also seen in the photo are Salman Khan and Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
2. Chiranjeevi with Salman Khan
Chiranjeevi welcomed Salman Khan on the sets of his upcoming actioner GodFather in which the Sultan actor also makes a cameo appearance. The teaser, launched yesterday, featuring the two superstars broke the internet.
3. Chiranjeevi with Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, and Chaitanya
Chiranjeevi hosted a special screening of Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha at his home. It was also attended by SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his son Naga Chaitanya who was also seen in the film.
4. Chiranjeevi with Mahesh Babu
Chiranjeevi shared this throwback photo with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu wishing the latter on his birthday on August 9.
5. Chiranjeevi with Vijay Deverakonda
Chiranjeevi extended best wishes to Vijay Deverakonda for the latter's Bollywood debut film Liger slated to release in cinemas on August 25.
6. Chiranjeevi with son Ram Charan
Chiranjeevi is seen here with his family including son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela, and wife Surekha Konidela. The father-son duo shared screen space in Acharya recently but the film didn't work at the box office.