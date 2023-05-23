Search icon
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome gown on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Here's a look at the stunning pictures of Blackpink's Jennie from her Cannes debut.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 23, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Blackpink's Jennie Kim Aka Jennie made her Cannes debut on Monday. The K-Pop girl group member attended the event in a Channel gown and turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Jennie graced the event to attend the premiere of her upcoming television series The Idol. Jennie looked absolutely adorable and fans couldn't stop gushing about her look. 

Jennie was seen gracing the 76th Cannes Film Festival to attend the premiere of the television series The Idol and walked the red carpet with producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim.

Jennie opted for a monochrome gown for her debut at Cannes 2023. She wore a white lace dress which was originally modeled by Kiara Gerber on the runway. The short dress has a skirt and bodice of white lace with a tulle underlay and corseted torso. Jennie wore the black tulle sleeves off her shoulder to give a classic olf Hollywood touch to the Channel gown. 

Jennie completed her monochrome look with pulled-back open locks and a black bow in her hair. She opted for peep-toe heels with a bow and statement rings. She kept her make-up light with a pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and dewy glass skin. 

Jennie impressed her fans with her look at her Cannes debut. Her photos from the event went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing about her. One of the fans tweeted, "My fairy girl." Another wrote, "proud of you." another fan commented, "our princess." another fan wrote, "she looks so cute." 

Blackpink's Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with the television series The Idol. The television series will be premiered on HBO on June 4. The series also stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son and Troye Sivan among others. 

