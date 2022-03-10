Move over Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, meet THESE rich wives of Indian cricketers

Once making their debut for the Indian team, a lot of things follows. From being in front of the camera in every step they take to being mentioned in the media, cricketers and their families are always in focus.

In fact, it is their wives who are most of the time in the news for any and everything. It becomes more when the wives are part of the cricketers are in their top form and always in the news.

However, gone are the days when these ladies were known only as of the wives of Indian cricketers. They are now recognised for their professions. Just like their husbands, they too have well-doing careers and a life full of luxury.

While surely all known about Virat Kohli's Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni, however, let's move on from them and see the richest wives of Indian cricketers and their profession.