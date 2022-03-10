Move over Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, meet THESE rich wives of Indian cricketers

A look at the richest wives of Indian cricketers and their profession.
Once making their debut for the Indian team, a lot of things follows. From being in front of the camera in every step they take to being mentioned in the media, cricketers and their families are always in focus.
In fact, it is their wives who are most of the time in the news for any and everything. It becomes more when the wives are part of the cricketers are in their top form and always in the news.
However, gone are the days when these ladies were known only as of the wives of Indian cricketers. They are now recognised for their professions. Just like their husbands, they too have well-doing careers and a life full of luxury.
While surely all known about Virat Kohli's Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni, however, let's move on from them and see the richest wives of Indian cricketers and their profession.
1. Ritika Sajdeh
The wife of current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh is no ordinary celebrity wife. Surely she is famous due to her husband, but she herself is also a sports manager in her own right.
Having been interested in sports since childhood, Ritika joined her cousin Bunty Sachdeva's sports management firm 'Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment' soon after graduation.
It was there that she was introduced to Rohit Sharma by Yuvraj Singh, at a shoot for 'Reebok,' which she was managing, back in 2008.
The two soon started dating and then got married in 2015. In 2018, Ritika became a mother to their daughter, Samaira.
2. Riva Solanki
Ladylove of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Riva Solanki is a politician. She was affluent since her birth as her mother was in the senior accounts department, while her father was a businessman. She is also the niece of Hari Singh Solanki, who is a Congress politician.
She herself decided to join politics and united with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and is willing to make a full-blown career in the same. Before joining BJP, she had worked as the head of Karni Sena's women's wing in Gujarat.
As for her and Jadeja, the two have said to be meet at a party and immediately clicked. They tied the knot on April 17 2016 and gave birth to their first child a year after marriage.
3. Snehal Jadhav
While one talks about the profession of the wives of the Indian cricketers, this one hits the park as Kedar Jadhav married Snehal Jadhav - a lady of his profession.
Snehal is a cricketer by profession and has played for Maharashtra and the West Zone. While she couldn't make it to the international level, she has had a fair experience of the domestic circuit.
The right-handed wicket-keeper batswoman and Kedar are said to have dated for a few years before tying the knot on 25 June 2011. Four years later, in 2015, the couple welcomed a baby girl.
4. Dipika Pallikal Karthik
Even before becoming the wife of Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal Karthik was already having a proficient name as she is one of the most famous and successful squash players in India.
She had become the first-ever Indian to land in the top 10 of the PSA and is even the winner of the Padma Shri and Arjuna award at the 2014 commonwealth games.
Talking about their marriage, Dinesh married the Indian squash player in 2015. Although he might have found true love in Deepika, it was not the ideal way he would have wanted to.
Deepika happens to be Karthik's second wife, as he was previously married to Nikita. The wicketkeeper-batters' first marriage was in 2007 and everything was going good, until a couple of years later, it was revealed that Nikita was having an affair with Dinesh's teammate Murali Vijay.
Currently, Dinesh and Dipika are blessed with twin boys - Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.
5. Mayanti Langer
While her all-rounder husband Stuart Binny has not had a successful career with the Indian team, Mayanti Langer, on the other hand, has been one of the most known commentators for India.
Mayanti strengthened her place as one of the best sports anchors on Indian television and apart from cricket, she has also hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
As for the couple, it was cricket that brought Mayanti and Binny closer. Mayanti had interviewed Binny many times and it was there that the cricketer fell for her wit and beauty. Soon, the two tied the knot in September 2012.