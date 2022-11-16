From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup

Players from champions England, runners-up Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and South Africa all feature
This year’s edition has seen some spectacular performances from players belonging to various teams. Quite a few contests went down to the wire, and players left no stone unturned to entertain their fans.
After a competition filled with individual brilliance, we look back on the ten best performances that helped decide a match at the T20 World Cup.
1. Curtis Campher 72* and 2/9 vs Scotland
Curtis Campher brought some excitement into the run chase, smacking a magnificent 32-ball 72 in a partnership of 119 with George Dockrell that came in less than 10 overs, as Ireland looked down and out at 61/4 chasing 177 for a win in the First Round.
Campher's blistering knock remains one of the tournament's highlights, despite the burden of wickets and required run rate. The injury overshadowed his 2/9 with the ball earlier in the game, which restrained Scotland's attack.
2. Virat Kohli 82* vs Pakistan
Despite a century in the Asia Cup leading up to the tournament, Virat Kohli hushed his detractors with a mind-blowing innings against arch-rivals Pakistan, highlighted by two spectacular sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over of the run chase.
India had lost their way at 31/4 chasing 160 before Kohli and Hardik Pandya revitalized the innings with a gutsy stand. The needed run rate made India's chase all but impossible until Kohli's double sixes from Rauf turned the game. He scored 82* from 53 balls to lead India to a spectacular victory.
3. Lungi Ngidi 4/29 vs India
The South African seamer sent back India's top three batters before taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya to execute one of the best spells of the competition against India.
Ngidi reduced India to 41/3 after taking the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in his first two overs. He returned after the Powerplay to eliminate Pandya as well, dramatically weakening India's fight.
4. Sikandar Raza 3/25 vs Pakistan
Sikandar Raza's game-changing spell resulted in one of the tournament's biggest upsets. Pakistan were 88/3 in their chase of 131 when Raza delivered a double blow that turned the game on its head.
He dismissed Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in quick succession to reduce Pakistan to 88/5. Shan Masood had held the innings together till then, but Raza dismissed him as well in his next over, thus ending Pakistan's chances.
5. Marcus Stoinis 59* vs Sri Lanka
Marcus Stoinis' 18-ball 59* blew Sri Lanka away in the Super 12 match in Perth. The fifty, which came off 17 balls, was the joint-second-fastest in the men's T20 World Cup, and included a hat-trick of boundaries off the tournament's leading wicket-taker, Wanindu Hasaranga.
6. Glenn Phillips 104 vs Sri Lanka
Phillips accounted for 62% of his team's runs in this SCG encounter, which featured the tournament's second hundred.
The middle-order batsman from New Zealand smashed four sixes and ten fours to make a 64-ball 104.
7. Shadab Khan 52 and 2/16 vs South Africa
Shadab Khan's century against South Africa was one of Pakistan's turning points in the competition. Pakistan were 95/5 in 23 overs and seemed to be heading nowhere when Shadab came in.
He went on to dismiss the Proteas quicks, scoring 52 off 22 balls to push Pakistan to 185, a total that was out of reach before he came in. Shadab went on to take two wickets with the ball as Pakistan cruised to victory.
8. Brandon Glover 3/9 vs South Africa
The Super 12 encounter between the Netherlands and South Africa could be considered a watershed moment in the tournament. On the penultimate day of the Super 12, the Proteas were expected to take a semi-final position and knock Pakistan out of the tournament, but Netherlands delivered a great all-round performance that sent the Proteas packing instead.
9. Alex Hales 86* vs India
The highlight of Alex Hales' eye-catching comeback tale in the competition was his unbeaten 86 against India in the semi-final, which helped England easily reach a target of 169.
Hales' unbeaten 86 came from 47 balls and included seven maximums. He set the tone for the run chase by smashing a 28-ball fifty in the eighth over.
10. Sam Curran 3/12 vs Pakistan in the final
While England's all-rounder had performed admirably throughout the tournament, including a career-high 5/10, his most significant contribution came in the final against Pakistan.
Curran sent back Mohammad Rizwan to break the Pakistan openers' dangerous partnership. He went on to dismiss Pakistan's leading scorer, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Nawaz, finishing with figures of 3/12.