England vs Afghanistan, Highlights- In Pictures, World Cup 2019: England win by 150 runs

Highlights of scorecard of England vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) at Old Trafford in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup clash here Tuesday. England made a couple of changes, bringing in James Vince and Moeen Ali in place of the injured Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett.
For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran , Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai and Hamid Hassan.
Batting first, England managed to put up a score line of 397/6 thanks to some power hitting from Bairstow (90), Root (88) and from their captain Morgan (148).
Afghanistan on the chase managed to score only 247/8 from their 50 overs in Manchester at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
England vs Afghanistan Scorecard
Afghanistan 247/8 in 50 overs.
England 397/6 after 50 overs.
Teams:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
1. England are out to start the match
England openers James Vince and Bairstow are out to kick start the match at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Image: Reuters)
Afghanistan and England have faced off just once before in ODI cricket – when they locked horns in #CWC15 in Sydney!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019
Who will come out on top today? #ENGvAFG#WeAreEngland#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/4WcAQs2Csz
2. James Vince's top edged straight to Mujeeb
James Vince (26) departed for England after he edged an easy catch to Mujeeb. (Image: AFP)
3. Despite losing his opening partner early, Bairstow got to his 50
Jonny Bairstow completed his well-deserved half-century against Afghanistan despite losing his opening partner early on in the innings. (Image: Reuters.)
Jonny Bairstow has his second #CWC19 fifty! #ENGvAFG #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/SvTigPZWXz— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019
4. Jonny Bairstow fell short of a century in the end
Jonny Bairstow fell 10 runs short of a well deserved century against the Afghans as he departed for 90. (Image: Reuters)
5. Joe Root just keeps on comin
Joe Root completed a 54-ball half-century against Afghanistan as England neared 200 mark. (Image: AFP)
51 v South Africa— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019
107 v Pakistan
21 v Bangladesh
100* v West Indies
50* v Afghanistan (TODAY)
Joe Root has been on in #CWC19#ENGvAFG | #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/1J96hX2yON
6. Half-Century for captain Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan completed his quick fire half century against Afghanistan as he played some delightful shots on his way to the landmark. (Image: Reuters)
one-day international sixes for #EoinMorgan #ENGvAFG #WeAreEngland#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/synOC4VgO8— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019
7. Captain Eoin Morgan is on fire
Eoin Morgan completed his 57-ball century as the England captain looked determined to take his side over the 350 run mark at Old Trafford. (Image: AFP)
8. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root depart after some explosive batting
Joe Root (88) and Eoin Morgan (148) departed after a brilliant partnership to take England over 350 runs within 47 overs. (Image: AFP)
9. The first 50 overs are done
England managed to put up a score of 397/6 against Afghanistan as captain Morgan (148), Joe Root(88) and Jonny Bairstow(90) stared with the bat for the hosts. (Image: Reuters)
10. Archer stickes early for England
Jofra Archer struck early for England, dismissing Noor Ali Zadran, who leaves for a DUCK. (Image: Reuters.)
11. Buttler took a beauty to dismiss Gulbadin Naib
Gulbadin Naib (37) was dismissed after Buttler took a brilliant catch to Wood's delivery. (Image: AFP)
12. Hashmatullah Shahidi completes his 50
Despite being behind on the chase, Hashmatullah Shahidi did complete his half-century against England. (Image: AFP)
13. Asghar Afghan fell 6 runs short of his 50
Asghar Afghan departed for 44 after edging a simple catch towards Joe Root at Slip. (Image: AFP)
14. Rashid strikes again for England
Rashid picked up yet another wicket for England, this time Mohammad Nabi who departed after scoring just 9 runs. (Image: Reuters)
15. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Zadran depart
Hashmatullah Shahidi (76) and Zardan (15) depart after Archer and Wood dislodge their stumps.
16. It's all over
Afghanistan have lost the match against England at Old Trafford by 150 runs in Manchester. (Image: Reuters)