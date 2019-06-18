England vs Afghanistan, Highlights- In Pictures, World Cup 2019: England win by 150 runs

Highlights of scorecard of England vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) at Old Trafford in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup clash here Tuesday. England made a couple of changes, bringing in James Vince and Moeen Ali in place of the injured Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett.

For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran , Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai and Hamid Hassan.



Batting first, England managed to put up a score line of 397/6 thanks to some power hitting from Bairstow (90), Root (88) and from their captain Morgan (148).



Afghanistan on the chase managed to score only 247/8 from their 50 overs in Manchester at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

England vs Afghanistan Scorecard

Afghanistan 247/8 in 50 overs.

England 397/6 after 50 overs.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.