5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

Cricket is one of the most well-known sports in the world, especially in India. It's an exciting game to watch, but the Cricket gear and equipment are even more intriguing. Batsmen employ a variety of Cricket equipment, including helmets, gloves, and most significantly, a bat. Because there are so many different variants and styles of cricket bats, choosing the right one may appear difficult. Furthermore, there are other important elements to consider while choosing a bat, such as the kind of wood, grip, length, and base.

Let's take a look at the expenisve bats used by Indian cricketers.