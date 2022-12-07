5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

Batsmen employ a variety of Cricket equipment, including helmets, gloves, and most significantly, a bat.
Cricket is one of the most well-known sports in the world, especially in India. It's an exciting game to watch, but the Cricket gear and equipment are even more intriguing. Batsmen employ a variety of Cricket equipment, including helmets, gloves, and most significantly, a bat. Because there are so many different variants and styles of cricket bats, choosing the right one may appear difficult. Furthermore, there are other important elements to consider while choosing a bat, such as the kind of wood, grip, length, and base.
Let's take a look at the expenisve bats used by Indian cricketers.
1. SG Sunny Legend
The SG Sunny Legend English Willow Cricket Bat is made from the best English willow cleft in the world. Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, uses it. This SG Cricket bat has a complete profile from the rear with very little concaving. This bat has a full back profile; generally, the weight of this bat is on the heavier side, but owing to SG cricket's expertise, SG develops bats with lightweight balanced bat feels to players. The bat's edge profile is around 39-41 mm.
Price: INR 55,000
2. SG Players edition
SG Players Edition English Willow Cricket Bat is an out-of-the-box design and precisely balanced shape English willow bat that provides the greatest possible quality and performance. Hardik Pandya, a T20 all-rounder, uses it. This English Willow bat is constructed from world-class Grade A English willow and has 8-12 flawless grains. SG Players Edition is designed with a big sweet spot by optimising weight distribution, giving players the confidence to unleash a quick blowing attack.
Price: INR 48,500
3. CEAT Hitman Edition
Ceat Hitman Rohit Sharma Edition English Willow Cricket Bat is selected grade 1+ world's finest english willow hard pressed and traditionally shaped for superb strokes. It comes with Singapore cane handle with special 3 wy insertion of cork in between splits for enhanced flexibility and shock absorbption. The thickness of it's edges is 39-40 mm and it weighs around 1180-1200 grams.
Price: INR 45,000- 52,000
4. MRF Genius Master Edition
MRF manufactures this bat using a unique technology that has the most recent size of the bat but is made in a traditional form. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, India's two major star batters use it. Sweet spot and weight are carefully maintained for a longer life. This bat's weight is regulated by human effort, which is remarkable in and of itself. It weighs between 1180gms and 1250gms, which is normal for a professional cricket bat.
Price: INR 55,000
5. Spartan MSD 7 Limited Edition
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India cricketer and world cup winning captain, uses the Spartan MSD 7. The Spartan Limited Edition Cricket bat is crafted of Grade 1 English Willow and has a traditional bat profile. It has a big nasty edge profile from the bat shoulder to the bat toe area. MSD Limited Edition is a powerful cricket bat for forceful stokes due to its huge edge. Its Nine Cane Bat Handle and multi-grip give excellent bat control.
Price: INR 49,000