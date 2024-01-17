17 Jan 2024, 10:52 PM

IND vs AFG Live Score: Super Over

Rohit is set to face the first ball. Unfortunately, he misses out on a full toss. However, the batters manage to take a single off leg byes. There is a close call for a run out, but the Indians had to take that risk. Now it's Jaiswal's turn. He faces a yorker and attempts a ramp shot, but he too misses out. Nonetheless, he takes a single.

On the third ball, Rohit Sharma surprises everyone with a massive SIX! The ball is a slot delivery, and Rohit smashes it towards midwicket. The excitement continues as on the fourth ball, Rohit effortlessly hits a low full toss towards the covers for another SIX!

With just three runs needed in the last two balls, there is a lot of discussion happening in the Afghanistan camp. The tension is palpable. Finally, it's the fifth ball. It's a length ball, and Rohit calmly takes a single towards point. Now, it all comes down to the last ball. Two runs are required for victory.

In a surprising turn of events, Rohit decides to retire himself, and Rinku Singh steps in. The atmosphere is electric, and the crowd is on the edge of their seats. A single is scored off the last ball, leading to another super over.

IND 16-1 (1)