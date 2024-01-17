CRICKET
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Follow Highlights of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I from Bangalore here.
India is aiming for a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and are determined to extend it to 3-0, clinching the series. All eyes will be on Shivam Dube, who has delivered two quick, unbeaten, and match-winning fifties in the tournament so far. Dube's emergence as a dangerous T20 batter is excellent news for India in this T20 World Cup cycle.
On the other hand, Ibrahim Zadran and his team face a daunting task. Despite a rough start in the series, they must strive to end it on a positive note and return home with a morale-boosting victory in Bengaluru.
Nabi is on the strike. A short ball is delivered, and Nabi hits it straight to long off, where he is caught! A wicket falls on the very first ball. Karim Janat steps in to bat. A wide yorker is bowled, and Janat manages to take a single. Now, 11 runs are required off four balls. Gurbaz also hits it straight to long off and is caught.
India emerges victorious in the second super over, securing a 3-0 series win. What a spectacular conclusion to the series!
Rohit Sharma is now on strike, ready to face the first ball. With a powerful swing, he sends the ball soaring over the boundary for a magnificent six. The bowler delivers a length ball, but Rohit remains unfazed as he smacks it straight down the field. The result? A confident four runs on the second ball.
On the third ball, Rinku Singh takes his place at the crease. Unfortunately, he fails to connect with the ball, resulting in a dot ball. The tension rises as Afghanistan decides to review for a possible caught behind. And there it is, a faint edge that seals Rinku's fate, forcing him to leave the field.
Now, it's Sanju Samson's turn to step up and bat. With only two balls remaining, the pressure is on. The bowler delivers a full toss, but Samson misses his chance to score. However, Rohit seizes the opportunity and sprints towards the strikers' end. Just as victory seems within reach, Gurbaz delivers a direct hit, ending India's innings with a ball to spare.
IND 11-2 (0.5)
Rohit is set to face the first ball. Unfortunately, he misses out on a full toss. However, the batters manage to take a single off leg byes. There is a close call for a run out, but the Indians had to take that risk. Now it's Jaiswal's turn. He faces a yorker and attempts a ramp shot, but he too misses out. Nonetheless, he takes a single.
On the third ball, Rohit Sharma surprises everyone with a massive SIX! The ball is a slot delivery, and Rohit smashes it towards midwicket. The excitement continues as on the fourth ball, Rohit effortlessly hits a low full toss towards the covers for another SIX!
With just three runs needed in the last two balls, there is a lot of discussion happening in the Afghanistan camp. The tension is palpable. Finally, it's the fifth ball. It's a length ball, and Rohit calmly takes a single towards point. Now, it all comes down to the last ball. Two runs are required for victory.
In a surprising turn of events, Rohit decides to retire himself, and Rinku Singh steps in. The atmosphere is electric, and the crowd is on the edge of their seats. A single is scored off the last ball, leading to another super over.
IND 16-1 (1)
On the fourth delivery, Gurbaz manages to score only a single through the covers. However, on the very next ball, Nabi smashes it over long on for a magnificent six! Although Nabi fails to connect with a yorker, the batters seize the opportunity and run three due to overthrows. It is worth noting that the ball slightly deflected off Nabi's body, allowing the batters to complete the run.
AFG 16-1 (1)
Mukesh is set to bowl the crucial final over, with the team needing to defend 19 runs. The tension is palpable as he begins with a wide delivery. Suddenly, Naib swings his bat and sends the ball soaring straight ahead, but unfortunately misses it completely. A dot ball follows, adding to the pressure.
Mukesh then attempts a wide yorker, making it difficult for Naib to make contact with the ball. Another wide is called, this time outside off. Naib manages to score a double, hitting a full toss just over the covers, but it falls short of reaching the boundary.
Naib smashes the ball for a magnificent six, sending it straight into the distance. This incredible shot also marks his fifty, achieved in just 21 balls. The tension rises as Naib scores a double on the fifth ball, hitting it towards midwicket but failing to connect it well.
With the game on the line, Naib hits the ball towards midwicket once again, desperately trying to secure a victory. However, he falls short of making a solid connection. Despite this, he manages to score a double, resulting in a super over.
Out! What a remarkable running catch by Kohli! Najibullah had struck the ball with great force, sending it soaring high into the sky. However, Kohli's exceptional fielding skills allowed him to precisely gauge its trajectory all the way from long on, resulting in a brilliant catch.
AFG 194/6 (19)
Kuldeep delivers a short ball, and Nabi effortlessly launches it over midwicket for a magnificent six on the very first delivery of the over. Undeterred, Kuldeep tries a full-length delivery, but the outcome remains unchanged. Nabi smashes it over long off for another sensational six.
AFG 145/3 (15)
Rohit starts off with a four and then effortlessly launches the second ball into the orbit for a magnificent six! Another six is added to the scoreboard! This incredible shot marks his highest T20I score.
Now, it's Rinku's turn to shine as he smacks a powerful six over midwicket. The crowd goes wild with this display of exceptional hitting. A full toss is delivered, and Rinku doesn't miss the opportunity to hit another six. Unbelievable! The over has already accumulated an impressive 30 runs. The over concludes with yet another six! A total of 36 runs have been scored in this remarkable over.
IND 212/4 (20)
Rohit elegantly strikes the ball, sending it past the fine leg for a boundary! Once again, he skillfully moves across the crease, confidently pulls a short ball over square leg for a magnificent six! However, Rohit's attempt to slog the ball results in an unfortunate edge, first hitting his helmet grill and then deflecting towards the short third man. Rinku concludes the over with a remarkable shot, effortlessly placing the full delivery just beyond Rohit's reach, securing four runs.
IND 131/4 (16)
Rohit elegantly sweeps Qais, sending the ball soaring for a boundary! It was a delightful half-volley, and Rinku skillfully smashes it straight over the bowler's head, resulting in a magnificent six! Not to be outdone, Rohit executes a reverse sweep, guiding the ball to the boundary for another four, bringing up his well-deserved fifty!
IND 97/4 (13)
Rinku Singh displays sheer brilliance as he effortlessly smashes the ball for a six. The delivery was aimed at his pads, but Rinku's lightning-fast reflexes allowed him to seize the opportunity. In a slower bouncer, Rohit skillfully pulls the ball towards square leg, resulting in yet another maximum.
IND 48/4 (8)
Qais Ahmad with his exceptional leg-spin technique leaves Rohit Sharma struggling to connect with two attempted reverse sweeps. Qais makes a slight error by dropping the ball short, Rohit skillfully pulls the ball towards midwicket, resulting in a boundary.
IND 34/4 (7)
Jaiswal smashes the ball into the air, but it's too high. Mohammed Nabi makes an exceptional catch, running from the short midwicket area to secure the wicket.
Now, Virat Kohli takes his place at the crease. Unfortunately, he faces a first-ball duck! A back-of-the-length delivery tempts him to go for a pull shot, but he ends up hitting it straight to mid-off.
IND 19/2 (3)
Jaiswal, with a wide and powerful stroke, manages to punch the ball past extra covers. However, the slow outfield hampers its progress, allowing the Afghan fielders to limit the score to just three runs. The ball finds its way to the leg of Rohit, resulting in a fine boundary for four. Additionally, four runs are awarded as leg byes!
IND 11/0 (1)
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Ibrahim Zadran - We wanted to bowl first. We have taken some positives from the series, we'll try for a few more today. We have got three changes as well
Rohit Sharma - We will bat first. We bowled in the first two games, so we'll bat today. Nothing to do with the wicket, just want to try some combinations and give some chances. We have ticked a few boxes, this is another opportunity to try new faces. We have made three changes -Sanju, Avesh and Kuldeep are in. Axar, Jitesh and Arshdeep are out
India was without opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and former captain Kohli in the first match, but both players made remarkable comebacks in the decisive match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The batting genius Kohli displayed his determination and delivered a rapid knock, while opener Jaiswal kept Shubman Gill at bay with his explosive 68-run innings off just 34 balls.
IND vs AFG Live Score:
Bengaluru— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2024
Third & Final #INDvAFG T20I Loading #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/QIxhQCausk
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
