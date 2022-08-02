CWG 2022: Men's team of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal wins Gold in Table Tennis

Indian men's Table Tennis team win Gold

Defending champions in Table Tennis - Team India - gave joy to fans as they won Gold in the men's team event Final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2). Team India consisting of Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai went on to win the clash against Singapore 3-1.

READ | 'Cheering for India with no knowledge of the sport': Netizens react to gold medal in Lawn Bowl

The game began with the Men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathyan Gnanasekaran defeating Singapore's Yong Quek and Yew Pang 13-11, 11-7, 11-5.

rd GOLD FOR MEN'S TEAM at #CommonwealthGames #TeamIndia defeat Team Singapore in the FINAL, defending their 2018 CWG



Bringing home th Medal for India at @birminghamcg22



Superb Champions!!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022

1/1 pic.twitter.com/MgIcBmMl2o — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022

In the second game, Zhe Yu Clarence Chew came in as a hurdle as he defeated India's Sharath Kamal 7-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11.

Now tied on 1-1, India needed to win the next two games to win Gold and that's what they did. Gnanasekaran, who faced Yew En Koen Pang, won the clash, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4.

Harmeet too came in with zeal and clinched victory against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew – 11-8, 11-5, 11-6.

The Indian men's team had sailed into the final after remaining unbeaten. They had earlier defeated Singapore in the tournament during the group stage in which India won 3-0.

In the semi-final, Indian defeated Nigeria 3-0 in Birmingham on Monday. It was a repeat of the final from CWG 2018 in Gold Coast in Australia.