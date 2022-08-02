Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Men's team of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal wins Gold in Table Tennis

Team India consisting of Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai went on to win the clash against Singapore 3-1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

CWG 2022: Men's team of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Achanta Sharath Kamal wins Gold in Table Tennis
Indian men's Table Tennis team win Gold

Defending champions in Table Tennis - Team India - gave joy to fans as they won Gold in the men's team event Final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday (August 2). Team India consisting of Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai went on to win the clash against Singapore 3-1.

READ | 'Cheering for India with no knowledge of the sport': Netizens react to gold medal in Lawn Bowl

The game began with the Men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathyan Gnanasekaran defeating Singapore's Yong Quek and Yew Pang 13-11, 11-7, 11-5.

In the second game, Zhe Yu Clarence Chew came in as a hurdle as he defeated India's Sharath Kamal 7-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11.

Now tied on 1-1, India needed to win the next two games to win Gold and that's what they did. Gnanasekaran, who faced Yew En Koen Pang, won the clash, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4.

Harmeet too came in with zeal and clinched victory against Zhe Yu Clarence Chew – 11-8, 11-5, 11-6.

The Indian men's team had sailed into the final after remaining unbeaten. They had earlier defeated Singapore in the tournament during the group stage in which India won 3-0. 

In the semi-final, Indian defeated Nigeria 3-0 in Birmingham on Monday. It was a repeat of the final from CWG 2018 in Gold Coast in Australia.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘Grave consequences’ if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: China warns US
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.