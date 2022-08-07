Search icon
CWG 2022: India's Annu Rani clinches India's first-ever bronze medal in women's Javelin Throw final

While she did not manage to better her best throw (60m) in the final attempt, she did take the third spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

The Indian contingent is trying to put on a tough show at the track and field event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as Javeline Throw athlete Annu Rani claimed the bronze medal in the women's final event.

The 29-year-old created history by bagging India's first-ever medal in a women's event in the history of CWG. While she did not manage to better her best throw (60m) in the final attempt, she did take the third spot.

Meanwhile, another Indian javelin thrower Shilpa Rani finished seventh in the event.

 

 

