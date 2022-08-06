Search icon
CWG 2022: What happened in the IND vs AUS women's hockey semifinal? Controversy explained

Indian women's hockey team were defeated by Australia in Commonwealth Games 2022 in controversial circumstances, here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Indian Women's hockey team faced an uphill challenge as they went toe-to-toe against Australia Women's hockey team in the semifinal of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. Australia emerged victorious 3-0 in the shootout however there was plenty of drama before that. 

The Indian eves had been trailing much of the contest by 0-1 however they equalised in the fourth quarter to send the match into the shootout. However, a huge controversy saw Australia re-take their first shot in the shoot-out after it was saved, in the semifinal clash. 

India goalkeeper Savita had saved the shot taken by Ambrosia Malone but the umpires soon stepped in and asked it to be re-taken as the timer had malfunctioned and did not start.

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India jump two places with 9 gold, total 26 medals

Australia took the shot again and this time they scored and went on to win the shoot-out 3-0, ending an impressive comeback by the Indian team. 

With Savita having saved Malone's effort, the Indians had a good chance of scoring with their first shot to take the lead and put pressure on the Australians. But that was not to be as they were rattled by the strange decision by the umpire and missed all their three shots.

The incident has become a talking point on social media with many people including former India cricketer Virender Sehwag commenting on it. The incident is trending on Twitter with the hashtag #cheating.

READ| India in Commonwealth Games: How many medals have we won? What is India's best ever medal tally?

"Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, 'Sorry Clock start nahi hua'. Such biasedness (sic) used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower. Hockey mein bhi hum hald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls (India flag)," Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Former India hockey captain, Viren Rasquinha said the international hockey federation (FIH) really needs to get their act in order as such an incident has happened for the second time in a major tournament.

"The @FIHHockey really needs to get their act in order. Timers are basics. This is not an Under 10 school match. 2nd time in a year in major tournaments this happens. Our beautiful sport will lose its credibility & will lose many passionate fans if FIH continues to f*#$ up." Rasquinha said in his tweet.

With inputs from IANS

