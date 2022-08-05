trendingPhotosDetail

English

2974026

India in Commonwealth Games: How many medals have we won? What is India's best ever medal tally?

Ever since Commonwealth Games began in 1934, India have been part of all the 21 CWG editions, except on four occasions. Here's how India have fared.

India have had a decent return of medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 so far with 20 medals. Historically, India have won the highest medals in shooting (135) and since shooting wasn't included in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India's medal tally could perhaps take a hit. That being said, how have India fared at the Commonwealth Games? What has been India's highest tally? Read on to know more.

1. Vancouver - 1954

1/15 India couldn't win any medal in their first appearance in the Commonwealth Games after gaining Independence in Vancouver 1954. (Image source: Twitter)

2. Cardiff - 1958

2/15 Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh won independent India's first-ever gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 1958, which were hosted in Cardiff. India won a total of 2 gold medals and one silver that year. (Image source: Twitter)

3. Kingston - 1966

3/15 India's only medal in Hammer throw at Commonwealth Games was won by Praveen Kumar Sobti. He won Silver in the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston. He would go on to play the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharata. India won a total of 10 medals, in that edition, including 3 golds. (Image source: Twitter)

4. Edinburgh - 1970

4/15 India won a total of 12 medals in Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 2022 including an astonishing five gold medals. (Image source: Twitter)

5. Christchurch - 1974

5/15 India won a then-record 15 medals in Christchurch Commonwealth Games in 1974, with four gold medals. (Image source: Twitter)

6. Edmonton - 1978

6/15 Suresh Babu was the first Indian to win a medal for India in Commonwealth Games in the long jump event in Edmonton Commonwealth Games 1978. He clinched bronze, and India finished that year with 15 medals including five gold. (Image source: Twitter)

7. Brisbane - 1982

7/15 Syed Modi in the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane became the first Indian to win a medal in badminton. That year, India finished with 16 medals including 5 gold. (Image source: Twitter)

8. Auckland - 1990

8/15 In Auckland 1990 Commonwealth Games, India shattered all sorts of records, as they won an incredible 13 gold medals, and finished with a tally of 32 medals. (Image source: Twitter)

9. Victoria - 1994

9/15 During Victoria 1994 Commonwealth Games, India won 6 gold medals, and they amassed a total of 24 medals in that year's edition of CWG. (Image source: Twitter)

10. Kuala Lumpur - 1998

10/15 Kuala Lumpur 1998 Commonwealth Games were pretty special as cricket was introduced that year, as India won 7 gold medals to rack up a tally of 25 medals. (Image source: Twitter)

11. Manchester - 2002

11/15 Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2002 will forever be remembered for India's historic gold medal in women's hockey, wherein the underdogs defeated the hosts. It was a special occasion, India ended up with a staggering 69 medals, with 30 gold medals alone! (Image source: Twitter)

12. Melbourne - 2006

12/15 Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games saw India's medal tally take a slight dip, with 50 medals in total, comprising 22 gold medals. (Image source: Twitter)

13. Delhi - 2010

13/15 A sporting revolution in the history of India as the Commonwealth Games were hosted in Delhi which was India's best-ever finish in the multi-sports event as the hosts finished second, and it was the only time India crossed the 100-medal mark. (Image source: The Bridge)

14. Glasgow - 2014

14/15 India won 64 medals in Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, including 15 gold medals. (Image source: Rajasthan Royals)

15. Gold Coast - 2018