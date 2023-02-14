Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos

Aabha Paul never leaves a chance to mesmerise her fans with her social media posts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 14, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram actress Aabha Paul sure knows how to turn heads with her sexy and bold social media posts. She never leaves a chance to mesmerise her fans with her sizzling hot outfits. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. Aabha Paul in sexy outfits

Aabha Paul in sexy outfits
1/5

Aabha Paul broke the internet when she dropped her sexy photos on social media.

Take a look:

2. Aabha Paul in yellow bikini

Aabha Paul in yellow bikini
2/5

Aabha Paul burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in yellow bikini.

3. XXX fame Aabha Paul flaunting her back

XXX fame Aabha Paul flaunting her back
3/5

Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her sexy back in these photos and videos.

4. Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot

Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot
4/5

In these pictures, Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in the black bikini. She can be seen flaunting her curves.

5. Aabha Paul looking sensational

Aabha Paul looking sensational
5/5

Aabha Paul looks sensational in this photo, she is a true social media queen. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adam Zampa plants a kiss on Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League's Valentine's Day post, photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.