trendingPhotosDetail

English

2937693

Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone takes an early-morning ride, Ranbir Kapoor looks cool in denim

Friday brings smiles to many of your favourite celebrities. Let's take a look at them.

Since morning, Friday has been a star-studded day, as many Bollywood personalities were spotted by the paparazzi...and here we go! (All images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Deepika Padukone

1/6 Actress-producer Deepika Padukone was spotted in an early-morning drive at Bandra. Look at her smile, that' what you call 'perfect start to morning.'

2. Rakul Preet Singh

2/6 The 'De De Pyaar De' actress was also spotted in the city in a cool avatar.

3. Varun Dhawan

3/6 The 'Badlapur' star Varun looked muscular, and he was also spotted at a recording studio.

4. Parineeti Chopra

4/6 The actress who is currently been seen judging reality-show 'Hunarbaaz' was spotted at T-Series office.

5. Ranbir Kapoor

5/6 Not only Parineeti but Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the same office. Kapoor looks cool in denim, and his gesture certainly reminds of Jordan from 'Rockstar.'

6. Janhvi Kapoor