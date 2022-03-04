Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone takes an early-morning ride, Ranbir Kapoor looks cool in denim

Friday brings smiles to many of your favourite celebrities. Let's take a look at them.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 04, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Since morning, Friday has been a star-studded day, as many Bollywood personalities were spotted by the paparazzi...and here we go! (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
1/6

Actress-producer Deepika Padukone was spotted in an early-morning drive at Bandra. Look at her smile, that' what you call 'perfect start to morning.'

2. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh
2/6

The 'De De Pyaar De' actress was also spotted in the city in a cool avatar. 

3. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
3/6

The 'Badlapur' star Varun looked muscular, and he was also spotted at a recording studio. 

4. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
4/6

The actress who is currently been seen judging reality-show 'Hunarbaaz' was spotted at T-Series office. 

5. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
5/6

Not only Parineeti but Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the same office. Kapoor looks cool in denim, and his gesture certainly reminds of Jordan from 'Rockstar.'

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
6/6

We end our list with 'Roohi' star Janhvi Kapoor. Kapoor will celebrate her birthday on Sunday, but at the airport, one of the paparazzi celebrated her birthday in advance. 

