Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Rose Day marks the first day of the love week.
The Valentine's Week Full has started already, Rose Day marks the first day of the love week. Today, everyone is celebrating Rose Day and expressing their love to their partners by exchanging flowers.
On this special day, let's take a look at the stunning outfits inspired by roses that Bollywood actresses donner.
1. Janhvi Kapoor
Gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to impress us with her style, looked mesmerising in the outfit inspired by roses.
2. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who is one of the top actresses in the country, turned heads when she opted for an outfit inspired by roses.
3. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon was seen wearing dresses inspired by roses on several occasions, it proves her fondness for the queen of flowers.
4. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone stunned everyone when she wore a gorgeous rose lehenga.
5. Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan slayed in a beautiful rose dress at an event.
(All photos from fanpages on Instagram)