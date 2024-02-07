Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3077152
HomePhotos

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Rose Day marks the first day of the love week.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2024, 01:46 PM IST

The Valentine's Week Full has started already, Rose Day marks the first day of the love week. Today, everyone is celebrating Rose Day and expressing their love to their partners by exchanging flowers.

On this special day, let's take a look at the stunning outfits inspired by roses that Bollywood actresses donner.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
1/5

Gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to impress us with her style, looked mesmerising in the outfit inspired by roses. 

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
2/5

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the top actresses in the country, turned heads when she opted for an outfit inspired by roses. 

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/5

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing dresses inspired by roses on several occasions, it proves her fondness for the queen of flowers.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
4/5

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone when she wore a gorgeous rose lehenga. 

5. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
5/5

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan slayed in a beautiful rose dress at an event.

 

(All photos from fanpages on Instagram)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos
From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood
In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success
Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Delhi Court on February 17 on ED's complaint
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews