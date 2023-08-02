Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3054371
HomePhotos

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Sunny Deol kickstarted the on-ground promotional tour of Gadar 2, and the first place he visited for promotion was the location where the brave Indo-Pak war of 1971.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 02, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Sunny Deol started the promotional tour of Gadar 2, and the first location where he decided to promote his film, is the location that was the backdrop of his 1997 blockbuster Border. Sunny met BSF personnel at Longewala, and remembered the real hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri. (Image source: Sunny Deol Instagram)

1. Sunny Deol kickstarting Gadar 2 promotional tour

Sunny Deol kickstarting Gadar 2 promotional tour
1/5

Here's dapper-looking, people's favourite Sunny Deol leaving for the promotional tour. 

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Sunny Deol's going back to his roots

Sunny Deol's going back to his roots
2/5

With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has made a comeback in his fans' favourite genre. And by re-visiting Longewala, Sunny has gone back to his roots, to the iconic location that was the main backdrop of his 1997 blockbuster, Border. 



3. Sunny Deol showcasing his arm wresting skills

Sunny Deol showcasing his arm wresting skills
3/5

Here's Sunny Deol showcasing his dhai-kilo ke haath ki takat, and enjoying the arm wrestling match with with BSF jawan.



4. Sunny Deol with real submachine gun

Sunny Deol with real submachine gun
4/5

In this photo, Sunny was spotted loading a submachine gun (MSG) under the guidance of BSF jawan. 



5. Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol dancing with BSF personnel

Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol dancing with BSF personnel
5/5

Sunny was captured having a gala time with BSF personnel. He sang, grooved, and enjoyed their company. Sunny shared the post on his Instagram, and wrote, "Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It’s always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our bravehearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india Jai Hind!" 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.  



cre Recommended Photos
cre Recommended Photo Four

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida-Greater Noida news: Noida International Airport trial to begin from…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.