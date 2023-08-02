Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

5/5

Sunny was captured having a gala time with BSF personnel. He sang, grooved, and enjoyed their company. Sunny shared the post on his Instagram, and wrote, "Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It’s always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our bravehearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india Jai Hind!"

Here's the post

Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.