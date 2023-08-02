Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Sunny Deol kickstarted the on-ground promotional tour of Gadar 2, and the first place he visited for promotion was the location where the brave Indo-Pak war of 1971.
1. Sunny Deol kickstarting Gadar 2 promotional tour
Here's dapper-looking, people's favourite Sunny Deol leaving for the promotional tour.
2. Sunny Deol's going back to his roots
With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has made a comeback in his fans' favourite genre. And by re-visiting Longewala, Sunny has gone back to his roots, to the iconic location that was the main backdrop of his 1997 blockbuster, Border.
3. Sunny Deol showcasing his arm wresting skills
Here's Sunny Deol showcasing his dhai-kilo ke haath ki takat, and enjoying the arm wrestling match with with BSF jawan.
4. Sunny Deol with real submachine gun
In this photo, Sunny was spotted loading a submachine gun (MSG) under the guidance of BSF jawan.
5. Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol dancing with BSF personnel
Sunny was captured having a gala time with BSF personnel. He sang, grooved, and enjoyed their company. Sunny shared the post on his Instagram, and wrote, "Started the Promotion of #Gadar2 with my friends at Border Security Forces, Longewala Rajasthan. Remembering Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri and all the brave martyrs who fought the Battle of Longewala and wrote History. It’s always an overwhelming feeling to be at such a historic place with our bravehearts and share the love. Thank You @bsf_india Jai Hind!"
Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11.