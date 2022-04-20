Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Mouni Roy: Actresses who raised temperature in sexy beachwear

From Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood actresses raise the temperature every time they go on a beach holiday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 20, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Bollywood actresses often go on beach holidays in summer and flaunt their perfect curves in bikinis. They never fail to tell us how to look super cool and sexy in beachwear. From Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani, these actresses raise the temperature every time they go on a vacation and drop photos from there.

Take a look:

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy
1/5

Mouni Roy raised the temperature when she dropped her sexy photos in beachwear on Instagram. (Image credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

2. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
2/5

Sara Ali Khan is a true beach baby as she often visits the Maldives and drops pictures in beachwear. (Image credit:Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

3. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
3/5

Disha Patani has a beautiful body, she often flaunts her curves in bikinis. (Image credit: Disha Patani/Instagram)

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor often flaunts her beautiful curves in beachwear. She turned heads when she dropped her sexy photo in a black monokini. (Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

5. Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz
5/5

Ileana D'Cruz always looks beautiful in her sexy beachwear. She never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous outfits. (Image credit: Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.