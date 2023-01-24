Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party

Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday party with a lavish party in his Bandra house, and it turned out to become a star-studded bash.
The veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also known as The Showman director called his 78th year with a lavish birthday party at his house in Bandra. His celebration became a star-studded party, as it was graced by actors who collaborated with him. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
Here we are with the star who stole the limelight of the star-studded bash. Salman Khan was tapped happily posing with his little fans and even the paparazzi.
2. Salman Khan with Subhash Ghai
After Salman posed for the cameras, he went on to join the cake-cutting celebration with the man of the hour, Subhash Ghai. Subhas happily gave a piece of cake to his Yuvvraaj star. Subhash's wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri were also captured standing beside the filmmaker.
3. Shatrughan Sinha
We start our photo gallery with veteran star Shatrughan Sinha. Shotgun Shatrughan and Subhash earlier collaborated for the blockbuster Kaalicharan (1976). Thus this bash was a long-due reunion for both of them.
4. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher
Next, we have Subhash's Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor with Anupam Kher. The Kashmir Files actor has given some memorable performances in Ghai's films, including Dr Dang in Karma (1986).
5. Jackie Shroff
If we have mentioned Lakhan, how can we forget Ram? Here's Jackie Shroff posing in style at the birthday bash. Subhash Ghai found Hero (1983) in Sr Shroff and turned Jaikishan into our beloved Jackie.
6. Subhash Ghai with Mahima Chaudhry
Here's the Pardes girl Mahima Chaudhry, posing in smiles with the filmmaker and his daughter.
7. Kartik Aaryan
We end our list with a bang, Shehzada aka Kartik Aaryan also attended the birthday bash. Before he charmed the audience as Rooh Baba, Kartik starred in Ghai's directorial Kaanchi, but it failed to do any wonders at the box office.
8. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan
One of Bollywood's power couple, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, brought more glamour to Subhash's birthday bash by gracing it with their presence.