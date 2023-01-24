Search icon
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party

Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday party with a lavish party in his Bandra house, and it turned out to become a star-studded bash.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 24, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

The veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also known as The Showman director called his 78th year with a lavish birthday party at his house in Bandra. His celebration became a star-studded party, as it was graced by actors who collaborated with him. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/8

Here we are with the star who stole the limelight of the star-studded bash. Salman Khan was tapped happily posing with his little fans and even the paparazzi. 

2. Salman Khan with Subhash Ghai

Salman Khan with Subhash Ghai
2/8

After Salman posed for the cameras, he went on to join the cake-cutting celebration with the man of the hour, Subhash Ghai. Subhas happily gave a piece of cake to his Yuvvraaj star. Subhash's wife Mukta and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri were also captured standing beside the filmmaker. 

3. Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha
3/8

We start our photo gallery with veteran star Shatrughan Sinha. Shotgun Shatrughan and Subhash earlier collaborated for the blockbuster Kaalicharan (1976). Thus this bash was a long-due reunion for both of them. 

4. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher
4/8

Next, we have Subhash's Lakhan aka Anil Kapoor with Anupam Kher. The Kashmir Files actor has given some memorable performances in Ghai's films, including Dr Dang in Karma (1986). 

5. Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff
5/8

If we have mentioned Lakhan, how can we forget Ram? Here's Jackie Shroff posing in style at the birthday bash. Subhash Ghai found Hero (1983) in Sr Shroff and turned Jaikishan into our beloved Jackie.  

6. Subhash Ghai with Mahima Chaudhry

Subhash Ghai with Mahima Chaudhry
6/8

Here's the Pardes girl Mahima Chaudhry, posing in smiles with the filmmaker and his daughter. 

7. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
7/8

We end our list with a bang, Shehzada aka Kartik Aaryan also attended the birthday bash. Before he charmed the audience as Rooh Baba, Kartik starred in Ghai's directorial Kaanchi, but it failed to do any wonders at the box office. 

8. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan
8/8

One of Bollywood's power couple, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, brought more glamour to Subhash's birthday bash by gracing it with their presence. 

