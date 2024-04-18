Search icon
Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Who can forget the sweet adorable Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Take a look at the grown-up Sana Saeed.

  Apr 18, 2024, 03:37 PM IST

In 1998, filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH). Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama was the biggest blockbuster of the year. Apart from the main leads- SRK, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, little girl Sana Saeed won hearts for her performance. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana earned fame overnight, but where is she now?

1. Meet Anjali aka Sana Saeed

Born on September 22, 1988, Sana Saeed hails from England, UK, Sana rose to popularity after starring in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sana was 10 years old when she signed Karan Johar's debut directorial.

2. Sana Saeed's popularity as child artiste

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana became a popular child artiste, and featured in other films, including Badal and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Sana also did many TV series, including Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kahiin To Hoga, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, and other shows. 

3. The debut of grown-up Sana Saeed

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched Sana Saeed in Bollywood, and when she grew up, he gave her a role in his directorial, Student of The Year (2012). However, Sana's career as an adult wasn't as successful as her early days. After SOTY, Sana was seen making a guest appearance in Fugly, and Caught In The Web. Sana participated in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Comedy Circus

4. Where is Sana Saeed now?

In 2021, Sana Saeed moved from Mumbai to Los Angeles, and she continues her acting career. Sana is also very active on social media, and she keeps her followers fascinated with her gorgeous photos.

5. Sana Saeed is dating...

Sana Saeed is currently dating Csaba Wagner. Los Angeles-based Casba is working as a company director and supervising sound designer at Sweet Justice Sound Inc. Casba has uploaded several mushy, adorable moments on social media, and it went viral among Sana's followers. 

