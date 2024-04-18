Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

3/5

Filmmaker Karan Johar launched Sana Saeed in Bollywood, and when she grew up, he gave her a role in his directorial, Student of The Year (2012). However, Sana's career as an adult wasn't as successful as her early days. After SOTY, Sana was seen making a guest appearance in Fugly, and Caught In The Web. Sana participated in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Comedy Circus