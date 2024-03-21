Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Do you remember the little girl from Phir Hera Pheri and Ta Ra Rum Pum? She's all grown-up and netizens are stunned by her transformation.
In mid-2000, a child actor impressed the masses with her innocence. Within a year, Angelina Idnani got major opportunities in two different films, Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). In the much-appreciated comedy sequel, she played Bipasha Basu's niece. In Ta Ra Rum Pum, she played Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter. Angelina got noticed, and her performance in Ta Ra Rum Pum was appreciated. Do you know how she looks now? Take a look at the grown-up photos of the former child actor (Images source: Instagram)
1. The two roles with Angelina attracted audiences
Angelina Idnani attracted the masses with her roles in Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). In Phir Hera Pheri, Angelina played Bipasha Basu's ever-hungry niece. Her scene with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty became a highlight of the movie. In Ta Ra Rum Pum, she played the role of Saif and Rani's daughter, Princess aka Priya Singh.
2. Angelina Idnani's life after Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum
Despite starring in two hits, Angelina didn't pursue acting as a full-time profession. Gradually she stepped away from the limelight.
3. Angelina Idnani: The private person
Unlike other celebs, Angelina is a private person. She has even kept her Instagram profile private. Still, a fan club dedicated to the actress managed to get a few latest photos of her
4. Meet the grown-up Angelina Idnani
Here's a photo of 26-year-old Angelina Idnani. The actress was born in 1997, and her photos stunned the netizens. Many internet users called her 'more beautiful than any Bollywood diva'. A netizen wrote, "Laut aao." Another netizen asked, "Where have you gone?" One of the internet user wrote, "You look so gorgeous."
5. Angelina Idnani quit Bollywood? Here's what she's doing
As NDTV India reported, Angelina now lives in Dubai. She has acquired a diploma in fashion marketing. Her fashion style is quite different due to which she remains popular. Moviegoers are still waiting for her, and it will be interesting to see if she will ever make a comeback