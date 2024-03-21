Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Do you remember the little girl from Phir Hera Pheri and Ta Ra Rum Pum? She's all grown-up and netizens are stunned by her transformation.

In mid-2000, a child actor impressed the masses with her innocence. Within a year, Angelina Idnani got major opportunities in two different films, Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). In the much-appreciated comedy sequel, she played Bipasha Basu's niece. In Ta Ra Rum Pum, she played Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter. Angelina got noticed, and her performance in Ta Ra Rum Pum was appreciated. Do you know how she looks now? Take a look at the grown-up photos of the former child actor (Images source: Instagram)