Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser

Here's everything you need to know about Salman Khan's close associate and business manager Jordy Patel.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 07, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Jordy Patel is among one of the most known celebrity managers in the Hindi film industry. Jordy also works as a producer and an event organiser. Know more about Salman Khan's manager here.

1. Who is Jordy Patel?

Who is Jordy Patel?
1/5

Born as Sodhan Patel, Jordy Patel has been working in the Hindi film industry for over 20 years and has been managing Salman Khan's work for over a decade.

2. Jordy Patel as producer

Jordy Patel as producer
2/5

Jordy Patel has worked as an executive producer for the 2004 supernatural thriller Rakht and the 2008 social comedy EMI - Liya Hai Toh Chukana Padega!.

3. Jordy Patel as event organiser

Jordy Patel as event organiser
3/5

Jordy Patel owns an event management company JA Events, which organises Da-Bangg world tours featuring Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars.

4. Jordy Patel's association with Sohail Khan

Jordy Patel's association with Sohail Khan
4/5

Jordy Patel is also one of the co-owners of Mumbai Heroes, the team that represents Bollywood in the Celebrity Cricket League, along with Sohail Khan.

5. Jordy Patel is a gym enthusiast

Jordy Patel is a gym enthusiast
5/5

Just like Salman, Jordy is also a gym enthusiast as he keeps sharing his workout photos and videos on his Instagram account, which has 1 million followers.

