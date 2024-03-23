Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda continued giving couple goals, and they painted the town red by sharing photos of the wedding reception.
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married in an intimate ceremony on March 15, and the couple have shared inside photos from their 'fun and happening' wedding reception. Let's take a look at the photos (Image source: Instagram)
1. Meet Mr Pulkit Samrat and Mrs Kriti Kharbanda
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who got married last week after dating for a couple of years have shared fresh pictures of their wedding reception that attempt to capture the joy and laughter of the duo.
2. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda: The dapper duo
For the occasion, Pulkit Samrat was seen dressed in a shiny tuxedo, while Kirti Kharbanda looked stunning in an off-shoulder peach gown.
3. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda paint the town red
Pulkit and Kriti shared the photos from the reception on their Instagram, with the caption, "Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs".
4. Netizens shower love on Pulkit-Kriti
Soon after Pulkit and Kriti dropped the photos, several netizens showered love and called them 'cute couple'. Sophie Chaudhary wrote, "Sliding into married life like (heart emoji)." A fan wrote, "Sundar jodi." Another fan wrote, "Week of love, month of celebration." Another fan wrote, "Cutest couple of B-town."
5. Kriti Kharbanda calls Pulkit Samrat 'best husband ever'
Taking her Instagram story, Kriti expressed her joy and wrote “Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! Yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn! #Besthusbandever”.