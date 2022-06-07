Kiara Advani’s luxurious car collection: From Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz 530D to BMW X5

Kiara Advani owns a range of jaw-dropping cars which she often takes out for a ride. Here’s a list of her extravagant four-wheelers.
Shershaah actress Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which received a stupendous response at the box office. Currently, Kiara is gearing up for her next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The actress owns a range of jaw-dropping cars which she often takes out for a ride. Here’s a list of her extravagant four-wheelers. (Images: Instagram)
1. Kiara Advani's mean machine collections will make you green with envy
Kiara Advani owns several cars and reportedly has one of the best mean machine collections in Bollywood. Top-end cars from luxurious brands such as Audi, and Mercedes to BMW in Kiara's garage will make you go green with envy.
2. Audi A8L
Kiara Advani brought home the deluxe Audi A8L last year in December. It approximately costs Rs 1.58 crores.
3. Mercedes-Benz 530D
The actress ticked her bucket list when she brought home the Mercedes-Benz E220D which cost her Rs 71.79 lakh approximately.
4. BMW 530D
The actress is also a proud owner of BMW 530D which is a five-seater luxury sedan priced at Rs 74.50 lakh in India. The car is said to be the coolest and the topmost variant in the BMW 5 series.
5. BMW X5
Kiara Advani often gets spotted in the city, sitting in her cosy five-seater BMW X5, which comes at a whopping price of Rs 77.90 lakh. X5 comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine, and an attractive all-wheel drive and also with ambient lighting.