Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with BFFs Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora see photos

Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao have been best friends for a long time. Be it a party or a normal gathering, they never leave a chance to mesmerize their fans. This BFF squad, who never fails to give friendship goals, is often seen hanging out together. Not only do they hang out together, but they also flaunt their friendship by sharing pictures on social media. These girls have always been there for each other, no matter what.

Take a look: