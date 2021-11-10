Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with BFFs Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora see photos

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao, who never fails to give friendship goals, are often seen hanging out together.
Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Rao have been best friends for a long time. Be it a party or a normal gathering, they never leave a chance to mesmerize their fans. This BFF squad, who never fails to give friendship goals, is often seen hanging out together. Not only do they hang out together, but they also flaunt their friendship by sharing pictures on social media. These girls have always been there for each other, no matter what.
Take a look:
1. Festive gatherings
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recently shared a picture with her ‘lovelies’ Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora on Instagram. Karisma wore a solid red and purple two-piece set, Kareena opted for a green Bandhni print Salwar suit, while Amrita posed in a black lengha.(Picture credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Karisma Kapoor’s birthday bash
Amrita Arora posted a picture on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday on Instagram which also featured Kareena Kapoor. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday my darling! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine. Love you.” (Picture credit: Amrita Arora/Instagram)
3. Mirrored Selfies
Amrita Arora dropped a picture with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram story with the caption, “Missing our mirrored selfies.”
4. Girl gang selfie
Malaika Arora can be seen posing in the selfie with her sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Mallika Bhat.
5. Diwali 2019
Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora posed for a perfect Diwali picture in the year 2019. Amrita Arora dropped this picture on her Instagram account.
6. Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Arora
Amrita Arora can be seen hugging Kareen Kapoor in the picture that she posted with the caption, “And missing the lady of the manor. Take me back.”
7. The Trio Picture
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora wore black outfits. They can be seen posing under the tree, near the bonfire. (Picture credit: Amrita Arora/Instagram)
8. Blurred selfie
Amrita Arora shared a blurred selfie with BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, and sister Malaika Arora. While sharing the picture, Amrita mentioned Karisma Kapoor being missing.