
Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Here are the photos from the birthday celebrations of Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 17, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two years old on January 15. The couple hosted an intimate birthday bash for their family members and friends. Nick Jonas shared the photos from Malti's birthday party on his Instagram with the caption, "Our little angel is 2 years old", with a red heart emoji.

1. Malti Marie looks adorable

Malti Marie looks adorable
1/5

Malti Marie looked adorable and cute in her pink and red-coloured birthday dress with the heart-shaped sunglasses.

 



2. Priyanka and Nick pose together

Priyanka and Nick pose together
2/5

Priyanka Chopra is seen hugging Nick Jonas from behind in this cute picture from their daughter's birthday celebrations.

 



3. The Elmo-themed birthday celebration

The Elmo-themed birthday celebration
3/5

Nick is seen making Malti meet with Elmo, the Muppet character from the children's television show Sesame Street.



4. The birthday cake and sweet treats

The birthday cake and sweet treats
4/5

Malti Marie's Elmo-themed birthday party had an Elmo-themed cake as well, as seen in this photo.



5. Nick with his brother and friends

Nick with his brother and friends
5/5

Nick is seen with his brother Joe Jonas and his friends John Lloyd Taylor, Cavanaugh James, and Greg Garbowsky.



