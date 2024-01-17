Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Here are the photos from the birthday celebrations of Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two years old on January 15. The couple hosted an intimate birthday bash for their family members and friends. Nick Jonas shared the photos from Malti's birthday party on his Instagram with the caption, "Our little angel is 2 years old", with a red heart emoji.