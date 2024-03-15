Search icon
Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are tying the knot at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 15, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are tying the knot on Friday, March 15 in Manesar, around 37 km from Delhi, just outside Gurgaon. The actor couple’s grand wedding is taking place at the ITC Grand Bharat, a five-star resort nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis, and considered one of the most expensive wedding destinations in all of Delhi-NCR.

1. How much does a wedding at ITC Grand Bharat cost?

There are varying figures on how much a wedding at the luxurious venue depending on the guest list, decor, and a lot of other factors. A package deal on MyEvent Deals states that a destination wedding for 200 guests can cost around Rs 1.47-1.50 crore at the venue

2. Where is ITC Grand Bharat

ITC Grand Bharat is in Tauru, a village in Gurugram district just near the Aravalli foothills. The resort consists entirely of luxury suites and villas and no ‘normal’ rooms. It is spread over 1.2 square kilometre and encloses a golf course as well

3. What does decor at an ITC Grand Bharat wedding cost?

Given the grandeur of the weddings at ITC Grand Bharat, the decor is on the expensive side too. According to GetYourVenue, the basic decor for an outdoor wedding at the venue starts a Rs 2 lakh

4. Various luxuries at ITC Grand Bharat

The Grand Bharat boasts of 100 suites, 4 Presidential villas, as well as a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, along with three wedding venues – Prithvi, Jal, and Agni – which can house between 100 and 500 guests

5. All about Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for several years and are now tying the knot in the presence of family and friends. Reports state that their industry friends Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Sharma, and Zoya Akhtar are likely to attend

