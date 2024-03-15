Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are tying the knot on Friday, March 15 in Manesar, around 37 km from Delhi, just outside Gurgaon. The actor couple’s grand wedding is taking place at the ITC Grand Bharat, a five-star resort nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis, and considered one of the most expensive wedding destinations in all of Delhi-NCR.