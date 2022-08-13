Independence Day 2022: Border, Gadar, Shershaah, Bollywood movies with iconic patriotic dialogues

Here are some powerful lines from Bollywood movies that will evoke the desh bhakt in you.
As we are celebrating the 75th year of Independent India, here are the few powerful patriotic films which have earned cult status. These films earned praise due to their zabardast dialoguebaazi. These lines are more than enough to evoke the Indianess within you. Let's check them out and celebrate Independence Day by saying these lines loud enough, straight from the heart. (All images source: File photos)
1. Defination of Soldier- Major
We start the list with the latest entrant in the patriotic genre. Adivi Sesh starrer Major pays tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack.
In the film, Sandeep's father played by Prakash Raj defines his late son's love for the country by saying, "Uske liye ek accha beta ban ne se jyada…ek accha pati ban ne se zyada…kahin zyada jaroori tha... ek soldier ban na."
2. Vikram Shergill's desire for India- Shershaah
Next we have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. This film is dedicated to the glorious life of Capt Vikram Shergill. One of the best moments of the film is the one where Vikram speaks to his senior and shares his aim for capturing Kargil font by saying, "Yeh dil manage more sir... Yeh dil manage more."
3. The correct definition of India - The Legend of Bhagat Singh
The 2002 movie starring Ajay Devgn as the revolutionary shaheed Bhagat Singh has plenty of iconic moments throughout the film. However, one of the best ones is a sequence where the British judge addresses India as a 'poor and illiterate country and Bhagat replies to him back by saying, "I object my lord, neither my country is poor, not it's illiterate. Jab tumhare baap-dada bolna nahi jaante the... yaha ka bacha-bacha Ramayan geeta ka paath padhta tha."
4. Hindustan Zindabad- Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Yes, you have already imagined the scene and the intensity of Sunny Deol in your mind. The whole Ashraf Ali monologue, followed by the famous handpump action scene is iconic. But one can't forget the lines of Tara Singh who says, "Tumhara Pakistan zindabad hai, iss se hume koi aitraaz nahi. Lekin humara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega. Hindustan ZINDABAD!"
5. How soldier sacrifice everything for country - Border
The 1997 JP Dutta directorial Border is one of the best and most successful war-drama from Bollywood. One of the best moments from the film is the scene where Das (Sudesh Berry) instigates Major Kuldeep Singh (Sunny Deol) as he leaves the war front for his home. Sunny Deol's Major Kuldeep Singh fires Das and confronts him. "Zindagi ka dusra naam problem hai." This line is enough to justify the life of a soldier, who leaves everything behind for the country.
6. The climax speech - Krantiveer
Well, we don't have to tell you much about it. The 1993 Krantiveer starring Nana Patekar is the actor's best film, and his line "Yeh biskoot jaisa humara padosi mulk... aane waalo saalon mein shayad apne aap nakshe mein bhi na dekhe. Woh humare desh ko mitane ka sapna dekh rahe hai. Woh yeh sapna dekh sakte hai kyuki unhe maloom hai ki yeh murdon ka desh hai. Watan ke liye kisi ko koi humdard nahi."
