In pics: Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, others turn heads at IIFA green carpet 2022

On Friday, Bollywood stars including Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Kha, Lata Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, and Urvashi Rautela mesmerised everyone in their glamorous outfits at IIFA green carpet 2022, in UAE. (All photos: IIFA/Instagram) Take a look:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a gorgeous blue gown when she appeared at IIFA Rocks 2022.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi turned heads in a sexy blue slit dress. She was looking mesmerising when she appeared for the event.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a black dress and posing for the cameras.

Shahid Kapoor

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor was looking dapper while posing for the cameras at Iifa 2022.

Neha Kakkar-Divya Khosla Kumar

Neha Kakkar and Divya Khosla Kumar opted for red outfits when they appeared at the IIFA Rocks green carpet event.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was looking hot in a gorgeous silver gown at IIFA 2022.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela was looking hot in an orange body-hugging sexy dress.

Riteish Deshukh-Genelia D-Souza

Riteish Deshukh, Genelia D-Souza were seen giving us major couple goals at the green carpet event.

Lata Dutta

Lata Dutta was looking mesmerising in a silver gown, she was seen posing for the cameras at IIFA Rocks 2022.

