Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3079920
HomePhotos

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Fom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, here are the celebrity couples who are set to embrace parenthood for the first time in 2024.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 29, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

After the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a boy named Akaay, in February this year, these five celebrity couples are set to embrace parenthood for the first time in 2024. These include Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, and Amala Paul and Jagat Desai.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
1/5

After days of speculation, Ranveer and Deepika finally revealed on Thursday, February 29, that they are stepping into the world of parenthood. The two took to Instagram, where they shared that they are set to welcome their first bundle of joy in September.

2. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
2/5

On February 18, Varun and Natasha announced that they are expecting their first child with a heart-warming picture on social media. The doting father-to-be captioned the monochrome image, "We are pregnant...need all your blessings and love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

3. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
3/5

Richa and Ali took to their respective Instagram handles on February 9 to confirm the news about their first child. They posted an image that read, "1 + 1 = 3". They wrote in the caption, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

4. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai
4/5

Amala, who works in south Indian films, announced in January that she and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of her pregnancy photoshoot. She captioned the pictures, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

5. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
5/5

Unlike other couples, Yami and Aditya did not share the pregnancy news on social media; instead, they revealed the beautiful news at the trailer launch of their latest film Article 370. Yami flaunted her blosomming baby bump at the event.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2
'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024
Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, says can't contest Lok Sabha elections because...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews