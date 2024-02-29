From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Fom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, here are the celebrity couples who are set to embrace parenthood for the first time in 2024.
After the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a boy named Akaay, in February this year, these five celebrity couples are set to embrace parenthood for the first time in 2024. These include Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, and Amala Paul and Jagat Desai.
1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
After days of speculation, Ranveer and Deepika finally revealed on Thursday, February 29, that they are stepping into the world of parenthood. The two took to Instagram, where they shared that they are set to welcome their first bundle of joy in September.
2. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
On February 18, Varun and Natasha announced that they are expecting their first child with a heart-warming picture on social media. The doting father-to-be captioned the monochrome image, "We are pregnant...need all your blessings and love."
3. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Richa and Ali took to their respective Instagram handles on February 9 to confirm the news about their first child. They posted an image that read, "1 + 1 = 3". They wrote in the caption, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."
4. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai
Amala, who works in south Indian films, announced in January that she and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of her pregnancy photoshoot. She captioned the pictures, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you."
5. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar
Unlike other couples, Yami and Aditya did not share the pregnancy news on social media; instead, they revealed the beautiful news at the trailer launch of their latest film Article 370. Yami flaunted her blosomming baby bump at the event.