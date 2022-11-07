Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Biggest Bollywood blockbusters in post-pandemic era

From The Kashmir Files to Gangubai Kathiawadi , here is the list of Hindi films that proved out to be biggest hits in the post-pandemic era.

The Hindi cinema has seen a major dull phase after the Covid-19 pandemic changed our lives. Some of the biggest films such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera turned out to be box-office disasters and there have been plenty of small films such as Dhaakad, Runway 34, and Jersey have been totally rejected by the audiences.

Amidst this dismal phase, some movies have brought relief to Bollywood as well such as Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, and Sooryavanshi. Here's a look at those film that have been blockbusters in the post-pandemic era. All the figures are for the worldwide box office collections.