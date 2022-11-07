Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Biggest Bollywood blockbusters in post-pandemic era

From The Kashmir Files to Gangubai Kathiawadi , here is the list of Hindi films that proved out to be biggest hits in the post-pandemic era.
The Hindi cinema has seen a major dull phase after the Covid-19 pandemic changed our lives. Some of the biggest films such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera turned out to be box-office disasters and there have been plenty of small films such as Dhaakad, Runway 34, and Jersey have been totally rejected by the audiences.
Amidst this dismal phase, some movies have brought relief to Bollywood as well such as Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, and Sooryavanshi. Here's a look at those film that have been blockbusters in the post-pandemic era. All the figures are for the worldwide box office collections.
1. Brahmastra
Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is the highest-grossing Hindi movie in the post-pandemic era. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part of the trilogy, collected Rs 425 crore.
2. The Kashmir Files
Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, the Vivek Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting political drama collected Rs 340 crore, thanks to the state-sponsored initiatives of tax-free status and other monetary incentives.
3. Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was the first major release that released in the theatres on Diwali 2021 in the post-pandemic era. The latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, featuring Katrina Kaif, earned Rs 295 crore.
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The horror-comedy Bhool Bulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, was a true surprise package. Filled with genuine laughter moments, the Anees Bazmee directorial collected around Rs 267 crore.
5. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Headlined by Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi turned out to be a major surprise when it released in February 2022. With Rs 210 crore, it is the fifth-highest grossing Hindi film in post-pandemic era.