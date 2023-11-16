Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish welcome party at their Mumbai home for football icon David Beckham on Wednesday night. See the inside pictures here.
After David Beckham attended the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Semi-Final between India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, a special dinner party for him was hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The Wednesday night bash was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others. (All images: Instagram)
1. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with David Beckham
Sharing a set of photos, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "A night to remember. To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat."
2. Arjun Kapoor's childhood dream gets fulfilled
Arjun's caption continued, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him. Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!".
3. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with David Beckham
Sharing this picture with the English football icon, Shahid wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham".
4. Karisma Kapoor with David Beckham
Karisma Kapoor posted two photos with David Beckham and wrote, "Did it for the kids, So warm and gracious #ForeverFan."
5. The Kapoors and the Marwahs
Sonam Kapoor's first cousin Mohit Marwah shared this photo and captioned it, "So good to meet the OG @davidbeckham! Thankyou @anandahuja and @sonamkapoor for hosting an amazing dinner with family & friends!".