Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish welcome party at their Mumbai home for football icon David Beckham on Wednesday night. See the inside pictures here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 16, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

After David Beckham attended the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Semi-Final between India vs New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, a special dinner party for him was hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The Wednesday night bash was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others. (All images: Instagram)

1. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with David Beckham

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with David Beckham
1/5

Sharing a set of photos, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "A night to remember. To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat."



2. Arjun Kapoor's childhood dream gets fulfilled

Arjun Kapoor's childhood dream gets fulfilled
2/5

Arjun's caption continued, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him. Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!".



3. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with David Beckham

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with David Beckham
3/5

Sharing this picture with the English football icon, Shahid wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham".



4. Karisma Kapoor with David Beckham

Karisma Kapoor with David Beckham
4/5

Karisma Kapoor posted two photos with David Beckham and wrote, "Did it for the kids, So warm and gracious #ForeverFan."



5. The Kapoors and the Marwahs

The Kapoors and the Marwahs
5/5

Sonam Kapoor's first cousin Mohit Marwah shared this photo and captioned it, "So good to meet the OG @davidbeckham! Thankyou @anandahuja and @sonamkapoor for hosting an amazing dinner with family & friends!".



