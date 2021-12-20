Alia Bhatt stuns in golden-nude Sabyasachi lehenga- SEE viral pics

Recently, Alia left opted for Sabyasachi lehenga and her pictures are doing rounds on social media.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, never fails to impress fans with her cuteness and style statement. The actress often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram. Earlier, she stunned her fans when she posted a series of pictures in a green saree.

Recently, Alia left opted for Sabyasachi lehenga and her pictures are doing rounds on social media. (All Images: Sudhanshu/Instagram)