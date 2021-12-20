Alia Bhatt stuns in golden-nude Sabyasachi lehenga- SEE viral pics

Recently, Alia left opted for Sabyasachi lehenga and her pictures are doing rounds on social media.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, never fails to impress fans with her cuteness and style statement. The actress often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram. Earlier, she stunned her fans when she posted a series of pictures in a green saree.
Recently, Alia left opted for Sabyasachi lehenga and her pictures are doing rounds on social media. (All Images: Sudhanshu/Instagram)
1. Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bramastra' next year. The couple recently attended the motion poster launch in Delhi.
2. Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor marriage
Last year, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he would have tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.
3. Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects
Apart from 'Bramastra', Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' will hit the theatres in January and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to release in February.
4. Alia Bhatt in red dress
Alia Bhatt stunned her fans when she wore a red dress at a promotional event. She was looking gorgeous.
5. Alia Bhatt speaks her heart out
Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her feelings, we have had seen her speaking her heart out. A number of times, the actress has been trolled for the same. But, she loves being who she is.