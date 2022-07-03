Alia Bhatt shares glamorous photos in pink mini dress from Koffee With Karan 7 shoot

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt dropped mesmerising photos in a pink cut-out mini dress that she wore for the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan.
Alia Bhatt, who has been in the news since she announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, took the internet by storm on Sunday, July 3, when she dropped sizzling photos in a pink cut-out mini dress that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore for her appearance at the Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Check out her amazing pictures here. (All photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
1. Alia Bhatt sizzles in the Magda Butrym outfit
Alia Bhatt's sexy pink cut-out mini dress is from the collection of the Polish fashion designer Magda Butrym and her red heels are from the Christian Louboutin label, as shared by her stylist Ami Patel on her Instagram handle.
2. Alia Bhatt flaunts massive engagement ring
In these two pictures, the actress, who will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy epic Brahmastra sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, is seen flaunting her massive engagement ring.
3. Alia Bhatt's caption game is strong
Sharing the clicks, Alia wrote, "how I sipped some koffee this year" referring to the chat show Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar whom she considers a paternal figure and mentor in the industry.
4. Netizens call her 'super mommy'
As soon as Alia dropped the photos, her comments section was filled with people calling her 'super mommy' and pointing out 'the mommy glow'. People even mentioned that they can't wait to watch her episode on the show.
5. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone
Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her first Hollywood project Heart of Stone in which she shares screen space with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. The Netflix spy thriller is being directed by Tom Harper.
6. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan
Alia Bhatt will be seen along with Ranveer Singh and the trio will promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by Karan, on the show slated to begin on July 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.