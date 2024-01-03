South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed In Neck Airlifted To Hospital

South Korea's opposition party chief Lee Jae-myung was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man. The incident was captured on camera at 10:27 a.m. local time. The main opposition Democratic Party chairman, Lee, was reportedly stabbed in the left side of his neck by an unidentified man who approached him as if to get an autograph while he was fielding questions from reporters following his tour of the new airport being built on Gadeok Island in Busan, according to Yonhap.