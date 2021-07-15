Letter to the editor: Cry for help by Indians in South Africa's Durban

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

NTA exam calendar 2025: JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET dates soon; all you need to know

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man, Software Engineer who stunned Pakistan in super over at T20 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi addresses Quad summit, holds bilateral talks with US President Biden, says, 'our talks were...'

PM Modi addresses Quad summit, holds bilateral talks with US President Biden, says, 'our talks were...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

HomeWorld

World

Letter to the editor: Cry for help by Indians in South Africa's Durban

With riots, arson, violence, and lootings escalating, Indians and Indian-origin South Africans living there face dangers to their lives.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 15, 2021, 09:12 PM IST

Letter to the editor: Cry for help by Indians in South Africa's Durban
Members of a private security walk at a looted shopping mall in South Africa (Photo: REUTERS)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The ongoing unrest in South Africa has destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed at least 70 people as the spasm of violence that a week ago. Hundreds of shops and businesses were looted during the initially political motivated protest, with roads being blocked, properties and vehicles damaged and burned. 

With riots, arson, violence, and lootings escalating, Indians and Indian-origin South Africans living there face dangers to their lives. Amid the chaos, we have received a letter from a doctor, crying for help as he fears for his life and his family. Here's the unedited text from the letter.

I am writing to you not knowing if I or my family will be alive tomorrow.

I am a young Indian man whose great grandparents came from India as indentured labourers as slaves to work in the sugar cane plantations under colonial rule. 

I am a medical doctor working in Durban, South Africa.

The Indian community is coming under attack in civil unrest and war. Weapons have been stocked and piled in. 

All the food sources malls and wholesalers have been burnt. The fuel stations have been targeted to prevent movement and blown up.

The communication network towers are being targeted so that we won't be able to get the message out. 

Myself and other doctors are unable to get to our patients in the hospital which is even worse with the covid pandemic.

Please get the message out we need help. A genocide has been planned in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. 

We are getting trapped with no flights out.

Please get this word out. Please. Pray for us before our network and internet gets cut.

I love my country but bad people are using good people to hurt us. 

Please help

Dr from South Africa

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Taran Adarsh reveals, 'he will light up the screen...'

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement