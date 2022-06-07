How Sri Lankan government messed with economic data?

2/7

An analysis of this aspect of Sri Lanka's economy has been published by the website economynext.com. According to this analysis, after adjusting the inflation rate in the new series of figures, Sri Lanka's GDP was reported to be 13 trillion 10 billion rupees.

If the calculation would have been done from the old series, then the GDP would have come out to be 9 trillion 88 billion rupees. With the increase in the value of GDP, naturally the debt on the government decreased. Earlier government debt was equal to 104.6% of GDP. It showed 99.5% in the new series.

(Image Source: Reuters)