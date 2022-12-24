Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute

Ria Dabi, the freshly appointed IAS officer, has taken her sister's lead and become a social media guru. Much like her sibling, her private and professional lives are often featured in the media. As of now, Ria Dabi serves as Alwar's executive magistrate and assistant collector. 23-year-old Ria Dabi from India aced the UPSC test in 2020, placing 15th overall. Tina Dabi, older sister of Ria Dabi, got AIR 1 in UPSC class of 2015, and presently she's working as district collector and magistrate in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.