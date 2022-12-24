Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute

Ria Dabi, like her sister Tina Dabi before her, grabs headlines for making head-turning choices from day one on the job.
Ria Dabi, the freshly appointed IAS officer, has taken her sister's lead and become a social media guru. Much like her sibling, her private and professional lives are often featured in the media. As of now, Ria Dabi serves as Alwar's executive magistrate and assistant collector. 23-year-old Ria Dabi from India aced the UPSC test in 2020, placing 15th overall. Tina Dabi, older sister of Ria Dabi, got AIR 1 in UPSC class of 2015, and presently she's working as district collector and magistrate in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
1. IAS Ria Dabi
Ria Dabi has been appointed assistant collector and executive magistrate in Alwar. After taking the UPSC test in 2020, 23-year-old Ria Dabi placed 15th.
2. IAS Ria Dabi
Similarly to her sister, IAS Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi attended and graduated from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College.
3. IAS Ria Dabi
Over 4,77,000 people follow Riya Dabi on Instagram. Riya is always posting something on her social media accounts.
4. IAS Ria Dabi
Ria Dabi's older sister, Tina Dabi, is the current District Collector and Magistrate of Rajasthan after achieving AIR 1 in the UPSC batch of 2015.
5. IAS Ria Dabi
IAS Riya Dabi was born in Madhya Pradesh on July 12, 1998. New Delhi is where Riya Dabi finished off her education.