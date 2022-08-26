Search icon
Rubina Dilaik birthday: 6 times Bigg Boss 14 winner set internet on fire with her sexy photos

As Rubina Dilaik celebrates her 35th birthday today, here's a look at her breathtaking photos.

  • Aug 26, 2022, 01:42 AM IST

Born on August 26, 1987, in Shimla, Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. As Rubina celebrates her special today, let's take a look when she set the internet on fire with her bold photos. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

1. Rubina Dilaik is bikini babe

Rubina Dilaik is bikini babe
1/6

Rubina Dilaik, who made her small screen debut in Chotti Bahu, looks hot and seductive in these photos in a bikini.

2. Rubina Dilaik in black bikini

Rubina Dilaik in black bikini
2/6

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently shooting for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, makes a splash in this black bikini.

3. Rubina Dilaik in thigh-high slit dress

Rubina Dilaik in thigh-high slit dress
3/6

Rubina Dilaik, who is also been seen currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, looks gorgeous in a thigh-high slit purple dress.

4. Rubina Dilaik in neon pink pikini

Rubina Dilaik in neon pink pikini
4/6

Rubina Dilaik, who is often ranked highly among the most desirable women on TV, looks extremely desirable in a neon pink bikini.

5. Rubina Dilaik in red bikini

Rubina Dilaik in red bikini
5/6

Rubina Dilaik, who has also been a part of shows such as Shakti and Punar Vivah, oozes sexiness in a red bikini.

6. Rubina Dilaik in black monokini

Rubina Dilaik in black monokini
6/6

Rubina Dilaik, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Ardh, makes a scintillating pose in a black monokini.

