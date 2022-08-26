Rubina Dilaik birthday: 6 times Bigg Boss 14 winner set internet on fire with her sexy photos

Born on August 26, 1987, in Shimla, Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. As Rubina celebrates her special today, let's take a look when she set the internet on fire with her bold photos. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)