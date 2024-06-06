Twitter
Lesser know T20 World Cup bowler leaves Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Starc, Cummins and other bowlers behind, creates

He finished his four-over spell with figures of 2/4, conceding at an economy rate of just 1 run per over.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 07:54 AM IST

Lesser know T20 World Cup bowler leaves Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi, Starc, Cummins and other bowlers behind, creates
    Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga recorded the most economical spell in T20 World Cup history during the game against Papua New Guinea in Providence, Guyana, on Thursday. The 43-year-old finished his four-over spell with figures of 2/4, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 1 run per over.

    Previously, the best economy rate in the tournament was registered earlier in the tournament by South Africa’s Ottniel Baartman against Sri Lanka.

    Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Uganda dismissed half the PNG side for under 50 in the 11th over. Nsubuga took the wickets of middle-order batters, his first victim was Charles Amini, clean bowled for 5, followed by dismissing Hiri Hiri (15) lbw. Uganda eventually bowled out PNG for 77 runs in 19.1 overs.

    Most economical bowling figures in T20 World Cups:

    - Frank Nsubuga (Uganda) - (2/4) - Economy rate - 1.00

    - Ottneil Baartman (South Africa) - (1/9) - Economy rate - 2.25

    - Juma Miyaji (Uganda) - (1/8) - Economy rate - 2.6

    - Dipendra Airee (Nepal) - (1/6) - Economy rate - 3.00

    - Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - (0/3) - Economy rate - 3.00

    Advertisement