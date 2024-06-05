Twitter
India

Italy PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on election victory, vows to strengthen ties

Global leaders including those from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius also extended their congratulations, as the BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

Italy PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on election victory, vows to strengthen ties
Source (ANI)
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, stressing that she is certain that both leaders will work together to strengthen the friendship that will unite the two countries.

The Italian PM further said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well- being of the people.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well- being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

 

 


Earlier in the day, other global leaders also offered their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nepal PM Pranchanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre with the Lok pha election results on

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre with the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday throwing up a verdict that also brought cheer to the opposition INDIA bloc as it put up a strong performance with Congress.

The BJP-led NDA is poised to win 291 seats, INDIA bloc 234 seats and other parties 18 seats. The Lok Sabha contest turned out to be much tighter than the predictions of exit polls which had given a sweeping victory to NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his remarks, after most of the results came in the evening, said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of the strong faith of people in India's Constitution.

PM Modi said at the party's central office that it is the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full tenures has got a third successive term in office. He said "new history" has been ated after six decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

