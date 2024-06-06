PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs United States of America

USA will face Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 6 at 9:00 PM IST. USA has already played one match and aims to secure the top spot, while Pakistan will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Match details

Pakistan vs United States , 11th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 06, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

PAK vs USA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Rizwan, Monank Patel

Batters: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Haris Rauf

Mohammed Rizwan(c), Monank Patel, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones(vc), Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan, Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf