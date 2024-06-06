PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs United States of America

Cricket
PAK vs USA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 11 between Pakistan and USA.
USA will face Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 6 at 9:00 PM IST. USA has already played one match and aims to secure the top spot, while Pakistan will be playing their first match of the tournament.
Match details
Pakistan vs United States , 11th Match, Group A
Date & Time: Jun 06, 9:00 PM IST
Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas
PAK vs USA Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Rizwan, Monank Patel
Batters: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones
All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan
Bowler: Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Haris Rauf
PAK vs USA My Dream11 team
Mohammed Rizwan(c), Monank Patel, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones(vc), Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan, Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf