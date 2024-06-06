Twitter
Cricket

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs United States of America

PAK vs USA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 11 between Pakistan and USA.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs United States of America
USA will face Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The game will take place at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 6 at 9:00 PM IST. USA has already played one match and aims to secure the top spot, while Pakistan will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Match details

Pakistan vs United States , 11th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 06, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

PAK vs USA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Rizwan, Monank Patel

Batters: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Haris Rauf

PAK vs USA My Dream11 team

Mohammed Rizwan(c), Monank Patel, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Jones(vc), Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Shadab Khan, Harmeet Singh, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

