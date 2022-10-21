Amazon Great Indian Festival | Asus, MSI, Acer and others: Best deals on gaming laptops under Rs 80,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is a great time to buy a gaming laptop, since there are discounts available on a wide variety of models. Here are the greatest prices on Amazon's massive sale of gaming laptops, from budget to high-end models. Please note that the prices below do not account for any applicable bank discounts or additional value exchange incentives. Let's check out the offers without further hesitation.

1. Asus TUF Gaming A15

1/6 During this festival sale, Amazon is giving the Asus TUG Gaming A15 laptop for as little as Rs 49,990. With an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 laptop GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the TUF Gaming A15 offers entry-level gaming features.

2. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

2/6 The MSI Gaming GF63 is an excellent option for those in the market for a high-powered gaming laptop without breaking the budget. The GF63 Thin has a Intel Core i7-11800H processor, an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics processing unit, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of PCIe NVMe solid-state storage. The current pricing on Amazon is Rs 49,990.

3. Acer Nitro 5

3/6 The Nitro 5 has a Core i5-12500H processor, an RTX 3050 GPU for laptops from Nvidia, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of PCIe NVMe storage, and a carbon fibre design. The Nitro 5, like the MSI GF63 Thin, is ideal for e-sports gaming and can handle AAA games with some hiccups. The current pricing on Amazon is Rs 74,990.

4. Dell G15 5511

4/6 To a certain extent, you can play e-sports and triple-A games on the new Dell G15, which is an entry-level gaming laptop. The internals of the Dell G15 5511 include an Intel Core i5-11260H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 15-inch touchscreen display.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

5/6 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with Intel Core i5 11th Gen with 15. inch (39.62cm) FHD IPS display. It gets 8GB of ram, 512GB of SSD, 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650. It also comes preinstalled with Windows 11. Currently priced on Amazon at Rs 56,960.

6. The MSI Katana GF76