IND vs ENG Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the 4th Test of the ongoing five-match series against England. The fourth Test will be played in Ranchi from Friday, Feb 23 to Tuesday, Feb 27. Bumrah is expected to sit out to manage the workload.