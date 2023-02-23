Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is one of the most followed sports all around the world. A huge population (mainly youth) in India finds it very fascinating and admire its superstars. From John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment to Triple H’s Pedigree, We all have seen it all while growing up.
WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is one of the most followed sports all around the world. A huge population (mainly youth) in India finds it very fascinating and admire its superstars. From John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment to Triple H’s Pedigree, We all have seen it all while growing up. Today we have shortlisted for you the 5 most searched WWE superstars in India.
1. John Cena
John Cena- John Cena is the most searched WWE wrestler in India. The American wrestler reigns most World Championship titles in the history of WWE. An active wrestler of WWE started his career back in 1999. He is famously known for his attitude Adjustment and ‘you can’t see me’ move. He is also a professional actor and has made a lot of movies in Hollywood.
2. Undertaker
The Undertaker- The Undertaker is one of the dangerous wrestlers known for his iconic entry in the fighting arena. He too has a crazy fan following, making him the second-most-searched wrestler in India. Tombstone Piledriver is the perfect move for the man from Death Valley. This move has helped him win multiple heavyweight championships. He retired from the WWE on Nov 22, 2020.
3. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns- The American professional Wrestler and American football player started his wrestling journey back in 2010. Reigns is currently one of the most followed wrestlers in India. Six-time world champion in WWE is the third most searched WWE superstar, his current championship reigns make him the undisputed world champion.
4. Randy Orton
Randy Orton- Randy Orton is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time with over 20 years of wrestling experience. Orton is associated with the WWE Raw brand but he is currently out of the sport due to a back injury. With his intense in-ring style and RKO finisher, he has gained a lot of popularity in India. Indian Wrestler Jinder Mahal also helped him boost his popularity in the country. The wrestler has the third most world championship reigns in history.
5. Brock Lesner
Brock Lesnar- Brock Lesner is 6 '3 tall and weighs 130 kg. This American beast is a professional wrestler, former mixed martial artist and professional football player. He left wrestling after practicing for seven 7 years in 2007 but returned back after 5 years and is still active in the ring. The beast brings knightmare for his opponents in the ring. Roman Reigns is one his rivals from many years and their fights are worth watching.