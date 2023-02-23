Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time

4/5

Randy Orton- Randy Orton is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time with over 20 years of wrestling experience. Orton is associated with the WWE Raw brand but he is currently out of the sport due to a back injury. With his intense in-ring style and RKO finisher, he has gained a lot of popularity in India. Indian Wrestler Jinder Mahal also helped him boost his popularity in the country. The wrestler has the third most world championship reigns in history.