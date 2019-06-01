Vichare attributed his win to development works and Modi magic

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare is one of the top five MPs in the country elected to the 17th Lok Sabha with the highest margin. He has defeated his rival Anand Paranjape in Thane constituency with a margin of 4.12 lakh votes.

In his interview with DNA, Vichare attributed his win to development works and Modi magic.

Opposition targeted you as a silent man during the high pitch poll campaign. Now after your re-election with such a margin what will you say?

The opposition had no other issues but to personally target me. However, now they stand exposed. Victory is due to the development work that I had performed in the last five years. Some of the key projects included new Thane railway station, more flyovers, widening of rail over bridge in Thane and clearances for the commencement of sea transport.

Further, voters have wholeheartedly voted for PM Modi's strong leadership and also for strong steps taken after Pulwama attack. There was a fragmented opposition who had failed to project its PM candidate. All these factors also worked in my favour.

Initially, BJP leaders and rank and file kept themselves away from your campaign. How they were brought on board?

There was no resentment in the BJP camp over my nomination. However, one or two BJP leaders were not happy. But the differences were sorted out with the intervention of senior leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena. We worked as a team.

What are your priorities in the new term?

I will pay attention to timely completion of sea transport venture, construction of jetty, metro rail corridor.

All the approvals for the construction of new Thane railway station have been received and it will be my endeavour to put its implementation on a fast track.

I have been pursuing the development of 16 km coastal road which will connect Bhiwandi bypass to Gaimukh. This will divert the traffic of all heavy vehicles out of the city reducing the traffic congestion. The project entails an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

The underpass between Thane and Borivali will be developed with an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore. This will reduce the distance and time and also provide relief in traffic especially on Ghodbunder road.

With the assembly election slated for September-October, will the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP stay?

The alliance between the two parties will stay. Both the parties have joined hands in the larger interest of the country and on the important cause of national security.