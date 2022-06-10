Mahima Chaudhry, Tahira Kashyap, Maya Rudolph: Actresses who fearlessly battled breast cancer

Find out which actresses have had breast cancer diagnoses.
Several celebrities have shown us how to smile in the face of tragedy, including those who have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. Breast cancer is a frequent malignancy in women, and it has been diagnosed in some Hollywood and Bollywood actresses.
1. Mahima Chaudhry
Mahima Chaudhry opened up about her battle with breast cancer on June 9, and the big reveal came in the form of an emotional video uploaded on Instagram by renowned actor Anupam Kher.
2. Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.
3. Shannen Doherty
The Beverly Hills 90210 star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission after a mix of therapies.
4. Robin Roberts
Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and breast cancer in 2007.
5. Olivia Newton-John
In 2017, the Grease actress revealed that she was battling breast cancer for the second time.
6. Wanda Sykes
The actor-comedian disclosed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 that she had chosen to have a double mastectomy at the age of 47.