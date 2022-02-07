Happy Propose Day 2022: Gifts that will make your loved ones happy

Propose day is all about expressing your true feelings to the one who matters to you.
Valentine’s Week is here and people are all set to celebrate the second day of the romantic week, Propose Day, which is celebrated on February 8. This day is all about expressing your true feelings to the one who matters to you. Expressing your love for someone is not an easy task. Go the extra mile and put in extra effort on this valentine week, and show how much they mean to you. Take inspiration from this post and propose your loved ones.
1. Esprit Watches
As Valentine’s Day is approaching, this seems like a good time to show your loved one why every passing second, minute, and hour with them matters. International fashion brand, Esprit introduces its latest valentine’s collection, representing style & quality. It has revamped its entire watches range and has brought an exciting and trendy new range in playful colours, stylish stone dials, leather straps, Mesh Belts, and Silicone Straps. The new collection of watches is specially tailored as per the need of Indian customers and are priced attractively between Rs.8000 – Rs.10000. The collection is all about adding positive values and thoughtfulness to one’s style statement.
Offer: Buy any (non-discounted) ESPRIT Watch and Get a Free ESPRIT Sunglass worth Rs. 3650 and above.
Availability: Myntra, Shoppers Stop, Flipkart
2. Anastasia
Pamper your loved ones with something that can help them glow more. Get ready to embrace your inner glow with a touch of magic with the iconic palettes and kits by Anastasia Beverly Hills for face and eyes, offering intense hues and high-performance textures.
Here's the list of the items you can gift:
1. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette, INR 4350/-
2. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Sun Dipped Glow Kit, INR 4900/-
3. Juice beauty products
The dramatic changes that occur with temperature, sun exposure, and humidity levels can wreak havoc on the skin by causing irritations, breakouts, and other aggravating problems. Therefore, gift your special one something that can take care of their skin. Check list:
PREBIOTIX, Flash Facial
A facial, exfoliating mask + cleanser all in one that leaves dull skin looking fresh and glowing with exfoliating plant beads, tartaric acid & lime caviar while the PREBIOTIX™ bio-fermented complex + iris help balance the microbiome for softer skin
Price: INR 5500/-
PREBIOTIX Gel Moisturizer
Quench and help protect the skin's microbiome with this patent-pending, ultra-absorbent, lightweight gel moisturizer that transforms the complexion for beautifully smooth and luminous results. It delivers transformative results like ultimate hydration and luminosity with its high performance prebiotic & reflective ingredient. A proprietary prebiotic blend including viola flower, chia & coconut acts as a protective layer on the skin, locking in moisture for more balanced looking skin.
Price: INR 5500/-
4. Swatch x Peanut Watches
With almost 18,000 strips, Peanuts is one of the most popular comic strips of all time and a staple in pop culture. Schulz’s stories blend childish concerns with adult realism to inspire generations with its much-loved Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Woodstock characters. Everyone can identify with or know at least one of the Peanuts gang – and that’s a huge part of its enduring appeal.
Each style comes in a specially designed packaging, and those fans collecting all six watches can get their hands on a bespoke frame to display all the watches together.
Price: Rs. 6500 onwards
5. Monrow's Footwear
It’s that time of the year when there’s love and romance in the air. A lot of thinking goes into the idea of gifting your loved ones and shopping for them. Tired of shopping? Valentine is around the corner and this time, impress your date with Monrow’s trendy yet boldly comfortable pair of footwear which basically is a dream come true for every woman.