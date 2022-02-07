Happy Propose Day 2022: Gifts that will make your loved ones happy

1/5

As Valentine’s Day is approaching, this seems like a good time to show your loved one why every passing second, minute, and hour with them matters. International fashion brand, Esprit introduces its latest valentine’s collection, representing style & quality. It has revamped its entire watches range and has brought an exciting and trendy new range in playful colours, stylish stone dials, leather straps, Mesh Belts, and Silicone Straps. The new collection of watches is specially tailored as per the need of Indian customers and are priced attractively between Rs.8000 – Rs.10000. The collection is all about adding positive values and thoughtfulness to one’s style statement.

Offer: Buy any (non-discounted) ESPRIT Watch and Get a Free ESPRIT Sunglass worth Rs. 3650 and above.

Availability: Myntra, Shoppers Stop, Flipkart